ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress CEC Clears Around 65 Names For April 9 Kerala Assembly Polls

New Delhi: The Central Election Committee (CEC), chaired by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi, cleared around 65 names for the coming Kerala assembly elections, paving the way for the first list of nominees. All 140 assembly seats in Kerala will go to the polls on April 9. Results will be declared on May 4.

The Congress plans to contest around 100 of 140 assembly seats in the southern state and will leave the remaining for its UDF allies, including the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Kerala Congress (Joseph), RSP, and smaller regional parties. The CEC will meet again on March 18 to discuss the remaining names, said party insiders.

“A good number of candidates have been cleared by the CEC, which will soon announce the first list. The main focus was on winnability, but the party high command also considered social engineering and public image of the aspirants before finalising the names. We will give a chance to new faces while retaining the old ones,” All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in charge of Kerala, P.V. Mohan, told ETV Bharat.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) had stunned the United Democratic Front (UDF) by winning a second consecutive term in the 2021 Kerala elections. However, the 10-year anti-incumbency of the LDF and its own preparations have given high hopes to the UDF managers in 2026.

The high hopes have also thrown up a tricky issue before the grand old party, which will now be decided by the high command. Several Congress MPs wish to contest the coming assembly elections riding on positive feedback from the ground, the insiders said. These include Shashi Tharoor and KC Venugopal.

Tharoor represents the Thiruvananthapuram seat in the Lok Sabha and is serving his third term. He is also the co-chairperson of the campaign committee along with veteran Ramesh Chennithala. Venugopal, who is in charge of the AICC organisation, quit the Rajya Sabha in 2024 and got elected to the Lok Sabha from the Alappuzha seat. “That is a matter to be decided by the high command,” said Mohan.

According to party insiders, once the candidate selection is over, the UDF will launch an aggressive campaign to flag the failures of the LDF government headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while highlighting the key social welfare guarantees announced recently by Rahul Gandhi.