ETV Bharat / bharat

Lone Voice Amid Global Outrage Against Israel: Sonia Gandhi Criticises Centre’s Silence On Gaza, Accuses Govt Of Alienating West Asian Allies

He also accused the centre of distancing itself from global public opinion. In her article, Sonia said that a very large number of countries with whom India enjoys close relations have recognised Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide.

In a post on X, Kharge said,” Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Smt. Sonia Gandhi's evocative piece calling out the Modi government's silence and inaction for our Palestinian brothers and sisters, whose children have been brutally targeted, is a stark reminder of how our current foreign policy has alienated our historical allies in Palestine, Iran, and the larger Middle East”.

New Delhi: Citing a newspaper article, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Saturday that India’s current foreign policy has estranged the country from its longstanding allies in Palestine, Iran, and the broader Middle East. The Congress chief was referring to an article titled “India remains silent on Gaza, while the world continues to speak up” published by senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, in a national daily.

She accused India of being a lone voice of silence amidst growing international outrage against the Israeli attacks on Gaza. Sonia argued that a recent report by the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, headed by Justice (retired) S. Muralidhar, an Indian jurist, has been met with stony silence from the Narendra Modi government.

The report documents that between October 7, 2023, and October 7, 2025, at least 20,179 Palestinian children were killed by Israel and over 44,000 were injured across Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem.

“India was historically exceptional among the nations of the world for our commitment to postcolonial solidarity, national sovereignty, and international peace,” she said. Sonia also criticised the delay in the release of the movie “The Voice Of Hind Rajab” in India, an Oscar-nominated movie on a six-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed by the Israeli forces fleeing Gaza City with her family when Israeli forces.

“The citizens of India, as citizens of the world, have a right to know the story of Hind Rajab and countless other Palestinian children. Yet, to defer to Israel’s sensitivities, the movie was blocked for months in India, and has only now been cleared under immense public pressure,” she said.

The Congress leader alleged that we are slipping further into Israel’s strategic orbit, at a time when the world is increasingly pivoting away from it. “The spirit of Indian nationhood demands that we speak up for our Palestinian brothers and sisters whose children have been so brutally targeted,” she concluded.