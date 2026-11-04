ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Calls EC Clarification On Form 6 'Another Set Of Lies', Says No Amount Of Damage Control Can Fix Flawed SIR

New Delhi: Terming it another set of lies, Congress on Tuesday responded strongly to the latest clarification by the Election Commission on Form 6, saying that no amount of damage control can fix the "flawed" SIR process.

The response came shortly after the EC said previously enrolled voters can submit Form 6 for inclusion as electors if their names are missing from draft SIR rolls. In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The ECI's latest 'clarification' on Form 6 is another set of word games that clarify nothing. Each damage control attempt shows how badly designed the SIR process is."

The opposition party also said the EC cannot address the real problem that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is "designed for exclusion". The EC clarification came amid concerns among those whose names have been deleted from draft SIR rolls that submitting Form 6, which carries a declaration that the applicant is seeking inclusion in the voters' list for the first time, could amount to making a false declaration and invite prosecution under the Representation of the People Act.

The Form 6 declaration plainly asks if you are "applying for inclusion for the first time", he said. "The ECI's clarification: voters applying for re-inclusion during SIR can also be considered first-time. This is another deceptive word game to cover up a flawed process asking voters to make a false declaration," Ramesh argued.

After asking voters to sign a false declaration, the ECI is now giving them protection from legal consequences, the Congress leader said, adding that this is how poorly thought through the SIR process has been.

"The Maharashtra CEO wrote to the ECI arguing that Form 6 cannot be used in this way. There is an ongoing case on the issue, where the Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court has interrogated the logic given by the ECI, which leaves out absent and shifted voters," the Congress leader said. The EC cannot address the real problem that the SIR is "designed for exclusion", he said.