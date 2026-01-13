ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Blames Modi Govt For 'Foreign Policy Muddle', Demands Transparency On RSS Meeting With Chinese Leaders

New Delhi: A day after a delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) visited the BJP headquarters here, the Congress on Tuesday questioned the ruling dispensation's policy towards China, and accused it of muddling India's foreign policy.

The grand old party has demanded full accountability and complete transparency from the BJP-led government at the Centre on its China policy.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress's chairman of Media and Communication, Pawan Khera said, "A meek surrender is the most appropriate phrase for the BJP’s policy towards China. Modi government's rank hypocrisy in its dealings with China has muddled India’s foreign policy."

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "Laal aankh claims, in reality, has become the BJP’s 'laal salaams” to the Communist Party of China. Our strategic interests, our territorial integrity and sovereignty have been severely compromised. Modi government is following the path to pathetic surrender."

He alleged that hurting India’s national interests has become the essence of the PM's foreign policy. Pointing out various issues linked to India and China, including the international border, the senior Congress leader said, "Our territorial integrity is being repeatedly impinged upon by an audacious China, yet the Modi government refuses to take the nation into confidence by not discussing China in the Parliament."

He continued, “The BJP and RSS publicly propagate boycotting Chinese products, yet Modi government procured smart metres in Jammu and Kashmir from blacklisted Chinese companies, despite sanctions and bans. The Modi government remains silent on village development along the borders of Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Ladakh by China. Despite this, it granted land in Dholera to Chinese companies.”

The senior Congress leader alleged that the ruling dispensation first pretended to ban Chinese apps, only to unban them later, and take money from banned Chinese companies through PM Care Fund.