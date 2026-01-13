Congress Blames Modi Govt For 'Foreign Policy Muddle', Demands Transparency On RSS Meeting With Chinese Leaders
Pawan Khera accused the Modi governemnt of surrendering to China and questioned the RSS leaders meetings with Chinese Communist Party delegates.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 6:54 PM IST
New Delhi: A day after a delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) visited the BJP headquarters here, the Congress on Tuesday questioned the ruling dispensation's policy towards China, and accused it of muddling India's foreign policy.
The grand old party has demanded full accountability and complete transparency from the BJP-led government at the Centre on its China policy.
Addressing a press conference here, Congress's chairman of Media and Communication, Pawan Khera said, "A meek surrender is the most appropriate phrase for the BJP’s policy towards China. Modi government's rank hypocrisy in its dealings with China has muddled India’s foreign policy."
Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "Laal aankh claims, in reality, has become the BJP’s 'laal salaams” to the Communist Party of China. Our strategic interests, our territorial integrity and sovereignty have been severely compromised. Modi government is following the path to pathetic surrender."
He alleged that hurting India’s national interests has become the essence of the PM's foreign policy. Pointing out various issues linked to India and China, including the international border, the senior Congress leader said, "Our territorial integrity is being repeatedly impinged upon by an audacious China, yet the Modi government refuses to take the nation into confidence by not discussing China in the Parliament."
He continued, “The BJP and RSS publicly propagate boycotting Chinese products, yet Modi government procured smart metres in Jammu and Kashmir from blacklisted Chinese companies, despite sanctions and bans. The Modi government remains silent on village development along the borders of Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Ladakh by China. Despite this, it granted land in Dholera to Chinese companies.”
The senior Congress leader alleged that the ruling dispensation first pretended to ban Chinese apps, only to unban them later, and take money from banned Chinese companies through PM Care Fund.
"It is now crystal clear that China banning specialised fertilisers, blocking Indian companies from access to rare earth minerals, flooding Indian market with cheap Chinese goods with an 56% increase in intensity since Galwan are some glaring instances. Isn’t the Modi government aware that China is occupying our land in Ladakh, creating buffer zones, stealing our grazing lands, building military infrastructure near LAC -bridges, airstrips and villages, detaining Indian citizens from Arunachal Pradesh or building the world’s largest dam at the Brahmaputra, potentially creating an ecological havoc in our NE states? The BJP’s attachment and affection for the Chinese is known," he said.
Claiming that BJP has time and again maintained a continuous relationship with the CPC, Khera said, "Since 2008, at least 12 such BJP-China interactions have taken place."
Khera further said, "The BJP has a habit of questioning the Congress party about meeting CPC members and Chinese officials. They unleash a fake propaganda full of lies. But the moot question should be what actually transpires in their own meetings with Chinese officials and CPC? Nothing is known about the nature of these meetings and the 'collaboration' fostered between the CCP and the BJP/RSS ecosystem during these meetings."
He demanded that the BJP should make public disclosure of the agenda, outcomes, and minutes of all closed-door meetings held between representatives of the CCP and BJP/RSS functionaries.
In response to a question, the senior Congress leader said, "Congress and the entire country are aghast and surprised. Why is it that the BJP does not want any discussion on China in Parliament? What is the BJP afraid of? We all know what they are afraid of, but they should come out in the open and have a discussion on China in Parliament. It’s long pending."
On the CPC delegation proposed meeting with top RSS leader, he said, "We have always maintained that these non-state players should not be allowed to control state policy. RSS works in the shadows. It’s a non-registered organisation. Why should a non-registered organisation, which is ashamed of even coming out openly, be allowed to control state policy and allowed to attend these meetings? What is it that they have to discuss? This for the BJP and the RSS to answer."