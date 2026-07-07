ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress, BJP In War Of Words Over Misappropriation Of Donations At Ayodhya Ram Temple

Shimla: A war of words has erupted over the alleged misappropriation of funds at the Ram temple in Ayodhya between the ruling Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, along with his Cabinet members, visited the Ram temple in Shimla, where he launched a scathing attack on the BJP after participating in the kirtan.

Sukhu said God should give wisdom to those who steal donations in the name of Ram. “This is not theft of money, but theft of faith,” he said, while stressing upon the need to purify one's feelings and intentions.

"I was an MLA at the time of the construction of the (Ayodhya) Ram Temple. We too had donated for the construction of the temple as per our faith. On the occasion of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla, there was a half-day holiday across the country whereas the Himachal Pradesh government had declared a full day holiday. Our government is trying to work as per the inspiration received from Lord Ram,” he said while underlining that Hinduism calls for respect to everyone and to take everyone along.

“Due to this culture, Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism emerged in this country. Those who are true devotees of Ram do not do politics in his name. People donated jewellery and money as per their faith so that the ideals of Lord Ram could be adopted," he said.