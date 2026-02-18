ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Begins Shortlisting Candidates For Kerala Assembly Polls

New Delhi: The Congress has started screening candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections. The party is likely to announce the first list of the candidates by next week.

Elections for the 140 Assembly seats in Kerala are likely to be held in March-April. The Congress plans to contest from around 100 seats in an alliance with the United Democratic Front (UDF). The UDF has been out of power for the last 10 years and hopes to dislodge the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) this time.

According to Congress insiders, the All India Congress Committee screening committee headed by veteran Madhusudan Mistry has started shortlisting the names recommended by the state unit. The insiders further said the central election committee is likely to meet soon and will clear the names to be announced in the first list by next week to convey a sense of confidence among party's cadres.

Over the last few days, the Congress managers got several surveys done across the state and will factor the same in shortlisting the names of potential candidates. The focus mainly will be on winnability but preference will be given to youth and women keeping in mind the social justice formula suggested by leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who represented the Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala from 2019-2024.

“The state unit has done its ground work on identifying the potential candidates. The screening committee is now going through the set of names. Soon the recommendations will be sent to the central election committee which gives the final approval. We hope to announce the first list early to convey our readiness for the polls,” AICC secretary in charge of Kerala PV Mohan told ETV Bharat.

“Though winnability is the main criteria, preference will be given to youth and women aspirants,” he said.

The AICC functionary further said the UDF was upbeat over its prospects in the upcoming Assembly contest based on its performance in the December, 2025 local body elections in which selection of candidates had played a key role. “Our careful candidate selection and of course the public mood against the policies of the LDF government played a role behind our success in the local body elections. We hope that the trend will reflect in the Assembly polls as well,” said Mohan.