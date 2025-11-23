ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Begins Bihar Review, Flags 'Gaps' In Preparation And Possible EVM Manipulation

In this image received on November 18, 2025, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a meeting with senior Congress leaders from 12 states and union territories where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is underway, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Congress functionaries will soon visit various assembly constituencies in Bihar to understand the ground-level factors behind the opposition’s defeat over the coming days.

The move comes after senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) functionaries obtained initial feedback from the local leaders which showed several gaps in the opposition’s preparedness as well as management on the ground but also pointed a finger at manipulation of the EVMs.

A review with the party candidates was scheduled for November 26 but has been postponed.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was able to win a mandate to rule Bihar for five more years after being in power for 20 years. The BJP-led alliance won 202 of 243 seats, while the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc just got 35 seats. The result led to a series of exchanges within the party and among the allies, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Left parties and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

“We have spoken to the state leaders and candidates about the factors that impacted the poll outcome. We will be soon visiting the various assembly constituencies to get a more detailed account of what were the factors that contributed to such a result,” the AICC Secretary in charge of Bihar, Sushil Pasi, told ETV Bharat.

“We may not have done certain things right, but this kind of one-sided result was not expected at all. The manipulation of the EVMs and earlier of the voter list through the SIR is obvious. Two former ministers and several BJP lawmakers have got almost a similar number of votes, which is not normal across diverse constituencies,” he said.

According to party insiders, the opposition suffered a setback mainly due to faulty election strategy and lack of coordination among the allies, with the major player RJD diluting the alliance spirit, often due to its aggressiveness.

As the grand old party is estimating the reasons for the poll loss, it is also making a list of things that will have to be done to revive the grand old party in the eastern state. The Congress could win only 6 of the 61 seats it contested in the alliance.