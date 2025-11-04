Congress Banks On Positive, Pro-Development Message To Propel The Mahagathbandhan In Bihar
The Grand Old Party said the opposition alliance will gain from its campaign that focused on people’s issues, presented a development roadmap.
Published : November 4, 2025 at 6:01 PM IST
New Delhi: At the end of the campaigning for Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections, polling for which is scheduled on November 6, the Congress Party said its campaign was positive, and focused on development and targeted communities, besides close coordination with its INDIA bloc allies in the state under the Mahagathbandhan alliance.
Campaigning for 121 of 243 Assembly seats ended on Tuesday evening, as per Election Commission of India (ECI) rules, with both the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc reaching out to voters.
Heavyweights As Star Campaigners
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led the Grand Old Party’s (GOP's) campaign, in which other senior leaders like Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu, Sachin Pilot, Salman Khurshid, Tariq Anwar, Mohammed Jawed, Imran Pratapgarhi and Kanhaiya Kumar, also participated.
“Our leaders — both central and state — maintained the focus of our campaign on social welfare guarantees for various groups, and highlighted what the Mahagathbandhan would do if voted to power. We had asked our workers to reach out to the voters with this message. This has created a wave for change in support of the Mahagathbandhan across the state,” AICC observer for the Bihar polls Avinash Pande told ETV Bharat.
“Our campaign remained positive all along, against that of the BJP, whose leaders lowered the level of discourse and resorted to the use of foul language to target rivals,” he said.
Neutralising Friendly Fights
According to Congress insiders, while the GOP mainly focused on seats it is contesting, efforts were made to neutralise the effect of ‘friendly fights’.
For instance, even as the Congress asserted itself in the Bachhwara seat, where Priyanka Gandhi sought votes for party candidate Garib Das against a CPI candidate, another Congress leader, Imran Pratapgarhi, sought votes for the candidate of Mahagathbandhan ally CPI-ML's Divya Gautam in Digha. Pratapgarhi also campaigned for the CPI-ML candidate in Bihar Sharif. Care was taken not to organise rallies of both Rahul and Kharge on seats featuring friendly fights, to reassure the allies.
In Begusarai, Rahul, Kanhaiya Kumar and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani jumped into a pond to catch fish, and later heard the woes of the fishermen, to send a message of support to their community. By then, the Mahagathbandhan had taken the strategic decision to announce Sahani as its Deputy Chief Minister nominee, to woo the extremely backward groups of Bihar who comprise 31 per cent of all voters.
Priyanka Gandhi, along with Kanhaiya Kumar, Tariq Anwar, Salman Khurshid, Mohammed Jawed, Pappu Yadav and Imran Pratapgarhi, also spent considerable time seeking votes in the Seemanchal region, which have significant Muslim voters, and from where they hope to win a good number of seats.
Priyanka made appeals to women voters and urged them to effect change in the way the backward state has been ruled in the past.
Law And Order Face-Off
As NDA leaders kept targeting the RJD by making references to alleged "jungle raj" during its earlier rule, Mahagathbandhan leaders highlighted a worsening of the law and order situation during the past 20 years of NDA rule.
The opposition cited the shocking murder of Dular Chand Yadav, a local don in Mokama that led to the arrest of another don and NDA nominee Anant Singh, saying the shocking incident has overshadowed all allegations of misrule by the ruling alliance.
“We have pointed out the poor law and order situation in the state. The Mokama incident showed how muscle men can move freely in cavalcades, without any fear. The arrest took place only after opposition pressure, but this was just a symptom,” AICC secretary-in-charge of Bihar Sushil Pasi told ETV Bharat.
“The NDA keeps levelling charges at the RJD, but does not give its report card of the past 20 years. If they are now promising to convert Bihar into a developed state in 5 years, what were they doing in all these years,” he said.
Mahagathbandhan leaders also alleged that the NDA has lowered the level of discourse, by using unparliamentary language against opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav. “This showed their frustration,” said Pasi.
Also Read:
- Modi Not Only Scared Of Trump, But Also Remote-Controlled By Big Business, Alleges Rahul
- Tejashwi Confident Of Forming Next Govt In Bihar, Declares Swearing-In Date
- Bihar To See 3 New Portfolios For Murder, Kidnapping, Extortion If Lalu's Son Voted To Power: Shah
- Dular Chand Yadav Murder: Mokama Muscleman And JDU Candidate Anant Singh Remanded To 14-Day Judicial Custody