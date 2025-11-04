ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Banks On Positive, Pro-Development Message To Propel The Mahagathbandhan In Bihar

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a roadshow for the Bihar Assembly election campaign at Rosera in Samastipur on Monday (AICC/ANI Photo) ( AICC/ANI )

New Delhi: At the end of the campaigning for Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections, polling for which is scheduled on November 6, the Congress Party said its campaign was positive, and focused on development and targeted communities, besides close coordination with its INDIA bloc allies in the state under the Mahagathbandhan alliance.

Campaigning for 121 of 243 Assembly seats ended on Tuesday evening, as per Election Commission of India (ECI) rules, with both the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc reaching out to voters.

Heavyweights As Star Campaigners

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led the Grand Old Party’s (GOP's) campaign, in which other senior leaders like Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu, Sachin Pilot, Salman Khurshid, Tariq Anwar, Mohammed Jawed, Imran Pratapgarhi and Kanhaiya Kumar, also participated.

“Our leaders — both central and state — maintained the focus of our campaign on social welfare guarantees for various groups, and highlighted what the Mahagathbandhan would do if voted to power. We had asked our workers to reach out to the voters with this message. This has created a wave for change in support of the Mahagathbandhan across the state,” AICC observer for the Bihar polls Avinash Pande told ETV Bharat.

“Our campaign remained positive all along, against that of the BJP, whose leaders lowered the level of discourse and resorted to the use of foul language to target rivals,” he said.

Neutralising Friendly Fights

According to Congress insiders, while the GOP mainly focused on seats it is contesting, efforts were made to neutralise the effect of ‘friendly fights’.

For instance, even as the Congress asserted itself in the Bachhwara seat, where Priyanka Gandhi sought votes for party candidate Garib Das against a CPI candidate, another Congress leader, Imran Pratapgarhi, sought votes for the candidate of Mahagathbandhan ally CPI-ML's Divya Gautam in Digha. Pratapgarhi also campaigned for the CPI-ML candidate in Bihar Sharif. Care was taken not to organise rallies of both Rahul and Kharge on seats featuring friendly fights, to reassure the allies.