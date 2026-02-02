Congress Backs Rahul Gandhi Under Attack From NDA Over China Remarks
Congress leaders said Rahul Gandhi was asking questions over alleged Chinese incursions in the public interest but the government evaded answers.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress backed Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha faced a coordinated attack from the NDA for asking questions related to alleged Chinese incursions in the House.
Rahul's reference to a magazine article, quoted from an unpublished book written by former Army chief M M Naravane created a ruckus in the Lok Sabha on Monday with the Centre accusing him of defying the Speaker’s ruling.
The LoP was speaking during a debate to thank President Droupadi Murmu for her January 28 address to a joint sitting of both the Houses.
Congress insiders pointed out that Rahul raised questions over national security as the issue was mentioned in the President’s speech. The party insiders further said the LoP was asking questions in public interest and if he had done anything wrong the same should have been dealt with as per rules rather than blocking the MP from speaking and charging he was demeaning the armed forces.
Rahul was particularly referring to the alleged Chinese incursions along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh in 2020. That violation of the LAC took lives of 20 Indian soldiers during a bloody clash with Chinese PLA troops on June 15-16 night in Galwan Valley and led to plummeting of India-China ties till a thaw took place in 2025.
Over the past years, the Congress as well as Rahul sought a debate on the NDA government’s China policy several times but the Centre did not agree to it. The Congress targeted PM Modi who told an all-party meeting in 2020 that no one had come inside the Indian territory. The Congress charged that the PM gave clean chit to China which used the remarks to its defence.
On February 2, the LoP kicked up a fresh storm as he charged the PM ran away from decision-making citing Naravane's book, which has been awaiting a nod from the Centre for two years.
AICC functionary Jitendra Singh, a former minister of state for defence, said the LoP was absolutely right in flagging the Chinese incursion issue and noted that the government blocked Rahul's speech as it wanted to avoid giving answers to difficult questions.
“The LoP was absolutely right in asking questions on Chinese incursions. There is enough evidence at hand to indicate land takeover by China. The border row has been a long-pending issue between the two countries but facts can’t be avoided. The government did not allow the LoP to complete his speech as it wanted to avoid answering such key questions. They created a ruckus to deflect attention,” Singh told ETV Bharat.
“Rahul Gandhi exposed BJP's fake nationalism in Parliament. The entire government came down to stop him, the House was adjourned and the LoP was not allowed to speak. This is a shameful chapter in the history of democracy. The country will never forgive this government for its treason and for crushing democracy,” he said.
According to AICC functionary BM Sandeep, if the LoP had asked the same questions outside Parliament, he would have been attacked for ignoring the House and accused of playing politics over national security.
“Rahul Gandhi has been asking questions over matters that the country too wants to know. Whenever he asked questions on national security the government chose to evade answers. If Parliament was not the right place to ask questions, where should the LoP seek answers from the government. The government had also targeted him for asking questions related to Operation Sindoor last year and over earlier terrorist attacks backed by Pakistan,” Sandeep told ETV Bharat.
Operation Sindoor was India’s response to the April 22, 2025 attack by four Pakistan-backed terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pahalgam in which 26 innocent civilians lost their lives. Later, it was revealed that China had helped Pakistan counter the Indian attack.
The Congress was also miffed over the Centre seeking an apology for the 1962 India-China war after which China took over Indian territories.
“They never bother to read history and understand the situation during the 1962 war. It is wrong to blame the Congress for that,” said Singh.
“The LoP was asking questions in public interest and should have been allowed to complete his speech. If the government wanted to seek an apology from him Parliament was the right forum for such a demand. If the LoP had done or said anything wrong, there were rules to deal with such issues,” said Sandeep.
Recently, the Congress had pointed out that while the BJP met a delegation of Chinese Communist party, the saffron party had earlier questioned the grand old party for holding similar meetings which were normal interactions.
