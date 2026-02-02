ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Backs Rahul Gandhi Under Attack From NDA Over China Remarks

New Delhi: The Congress backed Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha faced a coordinated attack from the NDA for asking questions related to alleged Chinese incursions in the House.

Rahul's reference to a magazine article, quoted from an unpublished book written by former Army chief M M Naravane created a ruckus in the Lok Sabha on Monday with the Centre accusing him of defying the Speaker’s ruling.

The LoP was speaking during a debate to thank President Droupadi Murmu for her January 28 address to a joint sitting of both the Houses.

Congress insiders pointed out that Rahul raised questions over national security as the issue was mentioned in the President’s speech. The party insiders further said the LoP was asking questions in public interest and if he had done anything wrong the same should have been dealt with as per rules rather than blocking the MP from speaking and charging he was demeaning the armed forces.

Rahul was particularly referring to the alleged Chinese incursions along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh in 2020. That violation of the LAC took lives of 20 Indian soldiers during a bloody clash with Chinese PLA troops on June 15-16 night in Galwan Valley and led to plummeting of India-China ties till a thaw took place in 2025.

Over the past years, the Congress as well as Rahul sought a debate on the NDA government’s China policy several times but the Centre did not agree to it. The Congress targeted PM Modi who told an all-party meeting in 2020 that no one had come inside the Indian territory. The Congress charged that the PM gave clean chit to China which used the remarks to its defence.

On February 2, the LoP kicked up a fresh storm as he charged the PM ran away from decision-making citing Naravane's book, which has been awaiting a nod from the Centre for two years.

AICC functionary Jitendra Singh, a former minister of state for defence, said the LoP was absolutely right in flagging the Chinese incursion issue and noted that the government blocked Rahul's speech as it wanted to avoid giving answers to difficult questions.

“The LoP was absolutely right in asking questions on Chinese incursions. There is enough evidence at hand to indicate land takeover by China. The border row has been a long-pending issue between the two countries but facts can’t be avoided. The government did not allow the LoP to complete his speech as it wanted to avoid answering such key questions. They created a ruckus to deflect attention,” Singh told ETV Bharat.