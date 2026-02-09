'Democracy's Oxygen Falling': Congress Attacks PMO Over Bar On Questions On PM CARES, PMNRF And NDF
A fresh controversy has erupted after PMO reportedly told LS Secretariat that questions related to PM-CARES, PMNRF and NDF cannot be taken up in Parliament.
New Delhi: The Congress on Monday criticised the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) after a report said that Parliament questions and other matters related to the PM CARES Fund, the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) and the National Defence Fund (NDF) are not admissible under rules related to conduct of business in the Lok Sabha.
Reacting to the report, party's senior leader Pawan Khera alleged that the PMO was blocking scrutiny of the three funds. "PMO blocks Lok Sabha Secretariat from taking up questions and matters on PM CARES Fund, Prime Minister's National Relief Fund and National Defence Fund," he said in a post on X.
Democracy's oxygen saturation levels are falling rapidly!, criticised Khera.
What The Report Says
According to a report by The Indian Express, the PMO informed the Lok Sabha Secretariat on January 30 that questions and matters related to the three funds are not permissible under Rule 41(2)(viii) and Rule 41(2)(xvii) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha.
Rule 41(2)(viii) bars questions that do not primarily concern the Government of India, while Rule 41(2)(xvii) disallows matters that fall under bodies or persons not primarily responsible to the government.
The report said the PMO's reasoning was that the corpus of the three funds consists entirely of voluntary public contributions and does not involve money from the Consolidated Fund of India.
The PMO also reportedly told the Lok Sabha Secretariat that these provisions may be applied whenever the admissibility of questions, Zero Hour notices or special mentions related to the three funds arises.
However, the PMO and the Lok Sabha Secretariat did not respond to queries from The Indian Express on the matter, it said.
About The Funds
The PM CARES Fund was set up on March 27, 2020, following the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, as a public charitable trust to deal with emergencies and distress situations. It was registered under the Registration Act, 1908. As per its last published receipts and payments account for 2022–23, the fund had a balance of Rs 6,283.7 crore at the end of March 2023.
In January 2023, the Centre told the Delhi High Court that PM CARES is a public charitable trust and not a body created under the Constitution or any law passed by Parliament. It also said the fund is not owned or controlled by the government and does not qualify as a public authority under the RTI Act.
In August 2020, the Supreme Court declined to order the transfer of PM CARES funds to the National Disaster Response Fund, stating that the two are entirely different funds with different objectives. The court also said there was no requirement for PM CARES to be audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General.
The PMNRF was established in 1948 with public contributions and is used to provide immediate relief to victims of natural disasters, major accidents and riots.
On the other hand, the National Defence Fund is meant for the welfare of members of the armed and paramilitary forces and their families, and is administered by an executive committee chaired by the Prime Minister, with the Defence, Finance and Home Ministers as its members.
