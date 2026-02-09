ETV Bharat / bharat

'Democracy's Oxygen Falling': Congress Attacks PMO Over Bar On Questions On PM CARES, PMNRF And NDF

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday criticised the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) after a report said that Parliament questions and other matters related to the PM CARES Fund, the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) and the National Defence Fund (NDF) are not admissible under rules related to conduct of business in the Lok Sabha.

Reacting to the report, party's senior leader Pawan Khera alleged that the PMO was blocking scrutiny of the three funds. "PMO blocks Lok Sabha Secretariat from taking up questions and matters on PM CARES Fund, Prime Minister's National Relief Fund and National Defence Fund," he said in a post on X.

Democracy's oxygen saturation levels are falling rapidly!, criticised Khera.

What The Report Says

According to a report by The Indian Express, the PMO informed the Lok Sabha Secretariat on January 30 that questions and matters related to the three funds are not permissible under Rule 41(2)(viii) and Rule 41(2)(xvii) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha.

Rule 41(2)(viii) bars questions that do not primarily concern the Government of India, while Rule 41(2)(xvii) disallows matters that fall under bodies or persons not primarily responsible to the government.

The report said the PMO's reasoning was that the corpus of the three funds consists entirely of voluntary public contributions and does not involve money from the Consolidated Fund of India.