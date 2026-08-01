Congress Attacks RJD For Not Taking Help In Bankipur Bypoll, Asks If RJD Chief Has Struck A Deal With BJP
Bihar spokesperson Asit Nath Tiwari expresses disappointment at Mahagathbandhan partners not being used in the bypoll campaign, even as Tejashwi was abroad, reports Dev Raj.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
Patna: The Congress slammed the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday for not utilising the allies in the Bankipur Assembly bypoll, and questioned whether its leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has struck a deal with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
“The largest party in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in Bihar is the RJD, therefore its responsibility is also bigger. Everybody saw that it did not positively utilise the leaders of the INDIA bloc or Mahagathbandhan (as the coalition is known in the state). We don’t know why. May be Tejashwi was not interested in doing so,” Congress spokesperson Asit Nath Tiwari said.
Pointing to the full-fledged state Assembly elections held in November 2025, Asit reminded that there were ‘friendly fights’ between the Congress and the RJD in several constituencies, which led to rumours that Tejashwi had made some secret deal with the BJP.
“Now, even RJD leaders are discussing among themselves whether Tejashwi has struck some deal with the BJP for the Bankipur bypoll. We have also noticed that RJD’s core vote bank — the Muslim and Yadav or MY equation — has scattered in the bypoll. Tejashwi is unable to save his own vote bank. He is not showing any interest in the alliance, nor is he able to quell rumours in his party,” Asit added.
Voting for the bypoll to Bankipur was held on Thursday (July 30). The contest, despite 25 candidates in the fray, is a triangular one between BJP’s Neeraj Kumar, Jan Suraaj Party’s Prashant Kishor, and RJD’s Rekha Kumari.
The byelection was necessitated after BJP national president Nitin Nabin resigned as its MLA upon getting elected to the Rajya Sabha. It was turned into a prestige fight by the BJP, as Nitin Nabin and his father Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha had won the seat nine consecutive times since 1995.
The saffron party did not leave any stone unturned to win the poll, with Nitin, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, members of his Cabinet, several National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders, MLAs and MPs canvassing for the BJP candidate.
On the other hand, Tejashwi, who happens to be the RJD national working president and leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, was away on a Europe vacation, instead of campaigning for the party candidate.
The RJD leader returned to Patna on July 26, and canvassed for Rekha Kumari for just two days on July 27 and July 28, before campaigning stopped 36 hours before polling. His absence from the high stakes byelection surprised several senior leaders of his own party.
“Tejashwi being away, or not actively participating in the bypoll campaign was okay, but why were our leaders sidelined from it. Our Lok Sabha member and former Union minister Tariq Anwar, Kishanganj Lok Sabha MP Mohammad Jawed, Shakeel Ahmad Khan, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee President Rajesh Kumar and others were all eager to join the campaign,” a senior Congress leader told ETV Bharat.
“We kept asking the RJD where we should campaign, but the RJD kept dilly-dallying. This has led to a division in the Muslim votes. If you can't save your core voters from splitting, then the future is dark. If Tejashwi has no interest in the alliance or our party, he should say so frankly,” the Congress leader added.
The RJD hit back by asserting that the Congress spokesperson’s statements cannot be construed to be the opinion of his party’s high command. “There has been no such official statement from the Congress top brass. We do not give importance to the comments of a party spokesperson. As far as, RJD, Lalu Prasad, or Tejashwi’s credentials are concerned, the world knows that they have always been against the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). They never shook hands with these organisations,” RJD state general secretary and spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan told ETV Bharat.
One of the RJD leaders even asserted that the Congress was secretly helping Prashant Kishor in the bypoll, because if elected, he could emerge as a challenger to Tejashwi.
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