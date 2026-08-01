ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Attacks RJD For Not Taking Help In Bankipur Bypoll, Asks If RJD Chief Has Struck A Deal With BJP

Patna: The Congress slammed the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday for not utilising the allies in the Bankipur Assembly bypoll, and questioned whether its leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has struck a deal with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“The largest party in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in Bihar is the RJD, therefore its responsibility is also bigger. Everybody saw that it did not positively utilise the leaders of the INDIA bloc or Mahagathbandhan (as the coalition is known in the state). We don’t know why. May be Tejashwi was not interested in doing so,” Congress spokesperson Asit Nath Tiwari said.

Pointing to the full-fledged state Assembly elections held in November 2025, Asit reminded that there were ‘friendly fights’ between the Congress and the RJD in several constituencies, which led to rumours that Tejashwi had made some secret deal with the BJP.

“Now, even RJD leaders are discussing among themselves whether Tejashwi has struck some deal with the BJP for the Bankipur bypoll. We have also noticed that RJD’s core vote bank — the Muslim and Yadav or MY equation — has scattered in the bypoll. Tejashwi is unable to save his own vote bank. He is not showing any interest in the alliance, nor is he able to quell rumours in his party,” Asit added.

Voting for the bypoll to Bankipur was held on Thursday (July 30). The contest, despite 25 candidates in the fray, is a triangular one between BJP’s Neeraj Kumar, Jan Suraaj Party’s Prashant Kishor, and RJD’s Rekha Kumari.

The byelection was necessitated after BJP national president Nitin Nabin resigned as its MLA upon getting elected to the Rajya Sabha. It was turned into a prestige fight by the BJP, as Nitin Nabin and his father Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha had won the seat nine consecutive times since 1995.

The saffron party did not leave any stone unturned to win the poll, with Nitin, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, members of his Cabinet, several National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders, MLAs and MPs canvassing for the BJP candidate.