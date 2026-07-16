Congress Appeals To Sonam Wangchuk To End Hunger Strike
Wangchuk has been on a fast at Jantar Mantar for 19 days, seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET exam irregularities.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 7:18 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday officially came out in support of social activist Sonam Wangchuk and appealed to him to end his hunger strike in view of his deteriorating health condition.
Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for the last 19 days, seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET exam.
Notably, the Congress has been attacking the Central government over the matter and has been demanding the resignation of Pradhan.
"Shri Sonam Wangchuk has now been on a hunger strike for 19 days, demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister. The Congress has been making this very demand for over a month and a half. We share the anguish and outrage that Wangchuk feels, especially due to the lack of accountability within the Modi-led government, for the collapse of the examination system in particular," Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said.
Shri Sonam Wangchuk has now been on a hunger strike for 19 days, demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister.— K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) July 16, 2026
The Indian National Congress has been making this very demand for over a month and a half. We share the anguish and outrage that Shri Wangchuk ji feels,…
"In view of his health condition, we appeal to Wangchuk to end his fast. His concerns are our concerns and those of other Opposition parties as well," he shared on X.
Assuring Wangchuk, Venugopal said the Opposition will continue to confront the Central government and demand Pradhan's resignation.
Earlier, several leaders from the Congress had also supported Wangchuk and urged him to end his fast. "Sonam Wangchuk's deteriorating health is now a matter of grave humanitarian concern," Senior Congress leader and MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi wrote in a post on X.
Sonam Wangchuk’s deteriorating health is now a matter of grave humanitarian concern. The Government must act urgently to ensure his safety and open a meaningful dialogue. Equally, those who chose political optics over human life by encouraging an elderly for indefinite fast must…— Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) July 16, 2026
He said the government must act urgently to ensure his safety and open a meaningful dialogue. "Equally, those who chose political optics over human life by encouraging an elderly for indefinite fast must introspect. Causes are strengthened by reason and dialogue, not by pushing individuals to the brink," he said.
In an open letter to Jantar Mantar protestors on Wednesday, Congress MP Sashi Tharoor said, "To Sonam Wangchuk-ji, my heartfelt appeal: please end your fast. You have awakened the conscience of the nation; that is what a fast is meant to do. India needs your voice for the long road ahead."
An Open Letter to the Jantar Mantar protestors:— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 15, 2026
My dear young friends,
I address you today not as a politician or an MP, but as someone deeply troubled by what is happening to your generation of young Indians.
This is personal for me. I was born to a middle-class family: my…
Referring to the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament, he said, "With Parliament in session again from Monday, we will have an opportunity to raise the students' issues in the highest forum of our democracy. That's where the problem should be addressed, not by fasting unto death. Please heed my plea."
"And finally, to the Government: I respectfully urge you to reach out and engage in the dialogue our democracy owes its young citizens. That is not weakness; that is statesmanship," he added.
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