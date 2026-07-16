ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Appeals To Sonam Wangchuk To End Hunger Strike

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday officially came out in support of social activist Sonam Wangchuk and appealed to him to end his hunger strike in view of his deteriorating health condition.

Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for the last 19 days, seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET exam.

Notably, the Congress has been attacking the Central government over the matter and has been demanding the resignation of Pradhan.

"Shri Sonam Wangchuk has now been on a hunger strike for 19 days, demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister. The Congress has been making this very demand for over a month and a half. We share the anguish and outrage that Wangchuk feels, especially due to the lack of accountability within the Modi-led government, for the collapse of the examination system in particular," Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said.

"In view of his health condition, we appeal to Wangchuk to end his fast. His concerns are our concerns and those of other Opposition parties as well," he shared on X.