ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Calls Congress Anti-Women For Defeat Of Women's Quota Bill In Lok Sabha, Vows To Continue Fight

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju addresses a press conference after the conclusion of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 18, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday termed the Congress “anti-women” for “foiling” the efforts to pass the women’s reservation bill in Lok Sabha, and said the government's attempts to give women their rightful place in decision-making will continue.

Addressing a press conference at the conclusion of the Budget session, the parliamentary affairs minister also said that while the government and the ruling alliance were sad that the women's reservation bill did not get the Lok Sabha’s approval, they didn’t consider it a failure.

He said the Congress was “celebrating” after “depriving” women of their rights, for which the women of the country will teach them a good lesson.

“It has been established that Congress is anti-women. It will have to face the wrath of the women of the country. The opposition considers it a victory after depriving women of their rights. But the women of the country will teach them a good lesson," Rijiju said.

The minister also said that the "anti-women mentality" of the Congress has been exposed, which was a "black spot" for the party.

"We are sad, but we don't consider it a failure of the party and the government. They have hurt the women of the country. We wanted to give honour to women, empower them… We will continue to do so,” he said. Rijiju also said the government and the ruling alliance tried their best to get the bill passed, but could not do so.

"We can't force the opposition physically to vote in favour of a bill. The votes were cast democratically," he said. The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Friday night after the opposition parties voted against it.