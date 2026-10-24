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Congress Announces Public Impeachment Proceeding Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar On October 30

Congress leader KC Venugopal, centre, along with Ajay Maken, right, and AICC Qazi Nizamuddin during a meeting in New Delhi ( PTI )

New Delhi: Ahead of the INDIA bloc scheduled rally at Ramleela Maidan here over alleged "vote chori" and seeking removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on November 1, the Congress on Saturday announced that the Opposition will hold a public impeachment proceeding against Kumar on October 30.

The grand old party informed that its chief Mallikarjun Kharge has reached out to leaders of other parties of the INDIA bloc, and urged for their participation.

Taking to X, Congress general secretary Organisation KC Venugopal said, "In our effort to save the Constitution and defeat the Vote Chors, INDIA bloc will be holding a crucial Public Impeachment proceeding on 30th October - where the public’s verdict to remove the Vote Chor CEC Gyanesh Kumar will be delivered loud and clear."

He said that after this Public Impeachment, the Opposition will hold a Dilli Chalo March against "Vote Chori" culminating at Ramleela Maidan on November 1, where at least a "million" concerned citizens will participate.

"INC President Mallikarjun Kharge has reached out to all INDIA Bloc parties requesting their leaders and members are present in Delhi during this period in full force," the senior Congress leader said.