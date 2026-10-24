Congress Announces Public Impeachment Proceeding Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar On October 30
The Congress, along with the INDIA bloc parties, will also hold a rally at the Ramleela Maidan on November 1.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 10:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Ahead of the INDIA bloc scheduled rally at Ramleela Maidan here over alleged "vote chori" and seeking removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on November 1, the Congress on Saturday announced that the Opposition will hold a public impeachment proceeding against Kumar on October 30.
The grand old party informed that its chief Mallikarjun Kharge has reached out to leaders of other parties of the INDIA bloc, and urged for their participation.
Taking to X, Congress general secretary Organisation KC Venugopal said, "In our effort to save the Constitution and defeat the Vote Chors, INDIA bloc will be holding a crucial Public Impeachment proceeding on 30th October - where the public’s verdict to remove the Vote Chor CEC Gyanesh Kumar will be delivered loud and clear."
He said that after this Public Impeachment, the Opposition will hold a Dilli Chalo March against "Vote Chori" culminating at Ramleela Maidan on November 1, where at least a "million" concerned citizens will participate.
"INC President Mallikarjun Kharge has reached out to all INDIA Bloc parties requesting their leaders and members are present in Delhi during this period in full force," the senior Congress leader said.
Earlier in the day, Venugopal, along with Congress national Treasurer Ajay Maken, met with Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav and senior leaders from the national capital to discuss preparations.
The senior Congress leader has been holding a series of meetings with different state units of the party to ensure the success of the rally against the CEC.
The Congress, which has been spearheading the INDIA bloc protests over alleged 'vote theft' and seeking Kumar's removal, had earlier questioned the ruling BJP why it was "defending" Kumar, rather than sacking him.
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