Congress Announces Nationwide Campaign Against 'Vote Theft'
The grand old party took this decision during a meeting in the national capital on Monday.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 10:12 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Monday announced an aggressive nationwide campaign against alleged 'vote theft' and removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, in different phases, starting from October 10.
The decision was taken at a meeting convened by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge along with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi
with the Congress' general secretaries, in-charges, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) pesidents and Frontal Heads, at the party headquarters here, to chalk out plan for protests against alleged vote chori and CEC Kumar.
Addressing the media at the party headquarters, Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, said the party chief has given a clear direction to the PCC presidents and in-charges and general secretaries for an aggressive nationwide campaign against "vote theft".
⦿ 6 अक्टूबर: सुबह 11 बजे से सभी विपक्षी पार्टियों के सांसद पार्लियामेंट हाउस से निर्वाचन सदन तक मार्च निकालेंगे ⦿ 8 अक्टूबर: INDIA गठबंधन की सभी पार्टियां जिला स्तर पर वोट चोरी और CEC को हटाने की मांग को लेकर प्रदर्शन करेंगी ⦿ 10 से 20 अक्टूबर: ब्लॉक स्तर पर कांग्रेस पार्टी वोट चोरी और CEC को हटाने की मांग को लेकर बाइक रैली, साइकिल रैली और पदयात्रा करेगी ⦿ 25 अक्टूबर से 25 नवंबर: कांग्रेस पार्टी राज्य, जिले और गांव स्तर पर 'वोट बचाओ-देश बचाओ' रैलियां करेगी 👉 इस दौरान हम घर-घर जाएंगे और हर बूथ पर चुनाव आयोग द्वारा हटाए गए करीब साढ़े 13 करोड़ नामों को फिर से जुड़वाने की कोशिश करेंगे ⦿ 1 नवंबर: रामलीला मैदान में INDIA गठबंधन की एक महारैली होगी, इसमें शामिल होने के लिए हम सभी विपक्षी पार्टियों को निमंत्रण दे रहे हैं ⦿ 25-26 नवंबर: 6 अलग-अलग राज्यों से 'दिल्ली चलो' यात्रा होगी और 'वोट बचाओ, देश बचाओ' के नारे के साथ हम दिल्ली में महाप्रदर्शन करेंगे : कांग्रेस महासचिव (संचार) श्री @Jairam_Ramesh 📍 दिल्ली— Congress (@INCIndia) October 5, 2026
Venugopal said he specifically mentioned that this Election Commission and the system of elections is going to ruin the democracy of this country.
"Therefore, it is the duty of the Congress party and the like-minded parties to aggressively resist it and move forward. Rahul Gandhi has also given clear directions to our leaders that this agitation is not going to end tomorrow or day after tomorrow; it is a continuous aggressive campaign till Ganesh Kumar is removed and the system has to be corrected," he said.
The senior Congress leader said the campaign will be held under the slogan 'Vote Bachao - Desh Bachao'.
Announcing the schedule of the campaign, Venugopal said from October 10 to November 26, All India Congress Committee (AICC) and PCCs will hold press conferences and protest marches at the block, district and state level as part of the 'Vote Bachao - Desh Bachao' campaign.
He said from October 10-20, Block-Level Marches will be held, which culminatile at SDM offices; from October 25- November 25, village chaupals will be organised in every village, where party workers will explain Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's "modus operandi of Vote Chori", and village leaders and heads will be invited.
The senior Congress leader said BLAs, which are our "Vote Rakshaks", will have the task of identifying every voter deleted unfairly and ensuring their re-enrollment.
Venugopal said on November 1, INDIA Bloc Mega Rally will be held at Ram Leela Maidan; and on November 25-26; the party's Delhi Chalo vehicle rally will be held . This would culminate in Delhi on November 26 on the occasion of Constitution Day.
He categorically stated that the Congress will keep fighting on the streets until the CEC is removed, arrested and prosecuted.
In response to a question on INDIA bloc protest march to ECI on Tuesday, he said, "Our aim is to have a peaceful demonstration from Parliament to ECI. They (police)should allow us to go."
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