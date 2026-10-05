ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Announces Nationwide Campaign Against 'Vote Theft'

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday announced an aggressive nationwide campaign against alleged 'vote theft' and removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, in different phases, starting from October 10.

The decision was taken at a meeting convened by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge along with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi

with the Congress' general secretaries, in-charges, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) pesidents and Frontal Heads, at the party headquarters here, to chalk out plan for protests against alleged vote chori and CEC Kumar.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters, Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, said the party chief has given a clear direction to the PCC presidents and in-charges and general secretaries for an aggressive nationwide campaign against "vote theft".

Venugopal said he specifically mentioned that this Election Commission and the system of elections is going to ruin the democracy of this country.

"Therefore, it is the duty of the Congress party and the like-minded parties to aggressively resist it and move forward. Rahul Gandhi has also given clear directions to our leaders that this agitation is not going to end tomorrow or day after tomorrow; it is a continuous aggressive campaign till Ganesh Kumar is removed and the system has to be corrected," he said.