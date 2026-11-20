Congress Announces Major Organisational Reshuffle, Appoints 81 Secretaries
The announcement came before assembly elections for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa, scheduled to be held early next year.
By IANS
Published : November 20, 2026 at 3:57 AM IST
New Delhi: As many as 81 party functionaries have been appointed and reassigned as All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretaries in different states and Union Territories (UTs), including five poll-bound states such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.
Assembly elections for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa are scheduled to be held early next year. The appointment and reassignment of these party functionaries as secretaries have been approved by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with immediate effect.
According to a communique issued by the Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, Abhishek Dutt, Varun Choudhary, Kunal Choudhary, Jagdish Chander Jangid, Abdul Hannan and Sanjeev Arya have been appointed as AICC Secretaries for the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.
In Punjab, Hina Kaware, Ravindra Dalvi, Suraj Singh Thakur, and Raj Kumar Maurya have been appointed as secretaries, while Manoj Yadav, Surender Sharma and Bhim Kumar have been given the role for Uttarakhand.
As per the party communique, Anjali Nimbalkar has been appointed as secretary for Goa, while S Laitphlang, Amit Bawa Saini and Dungar Ram Gedar have been appointed for Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim and Nagaland.
Besides this, the grand old party also appointed and reassigned secretaries for the Office of the Congress President and Office of the Communication, Publicity, Media and Social Media, among others.
Pranav Jha and Gaurav Pandhi have been appointed/reassigned as secretaries for the Office of the Congress President, while Vineet Punia and Ruchira Chaturvedi have been appointed/reassigned for the party's Communication, Publicity, Media and Social Media.
On September 5, the Congress had appointed general secretary in-charge and in-charge for different states, including poll-bound Punjab and Gujarat, with the appointment of senior party leaders Sachin Pilot and Randeep Singh Surjewala in the respective states.
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