ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Announces Major Organisational Reshuffle, Appoints 81 Secretaries

New Delhi: As many as 81 party functionaries have been appointed and reassigned as All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretaries in different states and Union Territories (UTs), including five poll-bound states such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.

Assembly elections for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa are scheduled to be held early next year. The appointment and reassignment of these party functionaries as secretaries have been approved by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with immediate effect.

According to a communique issued by the Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, Abhishek Dutt, Varun Choudhary, Kunal Choudhary, Jagdish Chander Jangid, Abdul Hannan and Sanjeev Arya have been appointed as AICC Secretaries for the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

In Punjab, Hina Kaware, Ravindra Dalvi, Suraj Singh Thakur, and Raj Kumar Maurya have been appointed as secretaries, while Manoj Yadav, Surender Sharma and Bhim Kumar have been given the role for Uttarakhand.

As per the party communique, Anjali Nimbalkar has been appointed as secretary for Goa, while S Laitphlang, Amit Bawa Saini and Dungar Ram Gedar have been appointed for Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim and Nagaland.