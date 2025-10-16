ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Announces Election Panel For Dadra & Nagar Haveli

New Delhi: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has reconstituted the “Pradesh Election Committee” of the Dadra & Nagar Haveli territorial Congress Committee as of October 16, 2025. These changes highlight the party's strategic push to enhance its organisational strength across various regions and roles.

A press release detailed the formation of the Pradesh Election Committee of the Union Territory. The new members are Prabhu Tokiya, Ajit Mahla, Mahesh Dhodi, Rajendra Patel, Sadik Shaikh, Digesh Joshi, Raman Kakwa, Nana Saheb Shinde, Amol Meshram, and Vanita Meshram. This appointment aims to strengthen the party’s electoral readiness in the region.

The Political Affairs Committee has been expanded with six additional members: Rajmohan Unnithan, VK Sreekandan, Dean Kuriakose, Pandalam Sudhakaran, CP Mohammed, and AK Mani. This move is designed to boost the committee’s capacity to tackle political challenges and devise effective strategies. The General Secretaries' list now features a diverse group of 22 members, including Pazhakulam Madhu, Tomy Kallany, K Jayanth, Deepthi Mary Varghese, and PA Saleem, among others. This team will oversee the party’s national operations and policy execution.

The Vice Presidents’ roster includes 13 members, such as T Sarathchandra Prasad, Hibi Eden, and Roy K Paulose, with VA Narayananam appointed as the new Treasurer. The General Secretary list has grown to include 58 members, such as N Shailaj, BRM Shafeer, and Simon Alex, reflecting wide representation across India. These updates, announced on Thursday, signal the Congress party’s dedication to revitalising its leadership.