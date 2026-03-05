ETV Bharat / bharat

'Leadership Coup': Congress, RJD Allege BJP 'Hijacking' As Nitish Kumar Announces Rajya Sabha Switch

"A leadership coup and regime change orchestrated by G2 has taken place. It is, in many ways, a huge betrayal of the mandate of the people,” he posted on X.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh called Nitish's decision a huge betrayal of the people’s mandate, suggesting a "conspiracy" to dislodge the JD(U) chief's government under the changeover name "G2 game plan".

On Thursday morning, 75-year-old Nitish, in a post on X, announced that he was seeking a Rajya Sabha membership. Hours later, he filed the nomination for the upcoming elections to the upper house, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah by his side.

The Congress party termed it a "leadership coup" in the state, while the Leader of Opposition in Bihar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "hijacking" the CM.

New Delhi/Patna: The opposition has reacted sharply to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's switch to the Rajya Sabha, bidding adieu to active politics and making a switch to the Rajya Sabha.

Ramesh, who is in charge of Congress’s communications, further stated that the Indian National Congress had been saying this throughout the Bihar election campaign, which has now come true.

Tejashwi took a jibe at the Bihar CM, stating that "Nitish ji ko ghoda toh chadaya, lekin phere kisi aur ke saath (Nitish Kumar has been given a horse as a groom, but his wedding rituals are being done by someone else)."

Speaking to the media in Patna, the RJD leader claimed that his earlier statements about the BJP’s willingness to remove Nitish Kumar from the CM position have come true.

He added that even when the Bihar CM left Mahagathbandhan in 2024, Tejashwi stated that the “BJP would finish JD(U)".

“The BJP has completely hijacked Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar has said that he wants to go to the Rajya Sabha House... We have been saying this from the beginning: that after the elections, the BJP people will not let Nitish Kumar remain in the post of Chief Minister... Today, that statement has come true. The people's aspirations are against this change of power... When Nitish Kumar left our alliance in 2024... Even at that time, we had said that the BJP would finish off the JDU party,” Tejashwi said.

Early this morning, Kumar confirmed on X that he would file a nomination to the Rajya Sabha.

While thanking the people for their long-standing support and trust, he wrote in Hindi, “For more than two decades, you have consistently placed your trust and support in me, and it is on the strength of that trust that we have served Bihar and all of you with complete dedication.”

The move comes barely four months after he was sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister for a record tenth term. Meanwhile, RJD MP Manoj Jha claimed that Nitish Kumar’s social media post was actually written in Delhi. He said that the BJP’s Maharashtra experiment will not succeed in Bihar.

“This is not Nitish Kumar’s language. We have stood with him in both opposition and support. This tweet was written in Delhi. How childish it sounds to even hear it. Is this even a thing? The longest-serving chief minister is saying he wants to go to the Rajya Sabha. This will resonate for years to come,” Jha said.