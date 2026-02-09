ETV Bharat / bharat

Wait For Action: Cong Amid Reports That Oppn May Move No Confidence Motion Against Speaker

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday claimed that there "is no space for opposition" in the Lok Sabha and responded to reports that the opposition may move a motion of no confidence against Speaker Om Birla, saying "wait for action".

Congress MP K C Venugopal alleged that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders are not being allowed to air their views in the Lower House, while the government side can state whatever they want and even make "derogatory remarks" against the opposition members.

Asked about reports that the Opposition may move a motion of no confidence against Speaker Birla, Venugopal said, "You see what is happening in Parliament. You can see in this session, the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, is not being allowed to speak in this House."

"The government side can speak anything. They can attack anybody, speak derogatory things, even against those who are not alive. The Speaker is making allegations against Congress women MPs. There is no space for opposition in this house at all," Venugopal told reporters in Parliament House complex.

"Whether it is the LoP or other opposition leaders, they are not being allowed to speak. This type of attitude toward the opposition has not been there at any time," he said. On whether the opposition will seek to move such a motion, Venugopal said, "after action, you will get to know", and added that the entire opposition is united.