Congress Allots Symbols To Candidates Amid Deadlock On Seat Sharing Within INDIA Bloc

New Delhi: The Congress has started allotting party symbols to at least 22 candidates in Bihar amid lack of clarity on seat-sharing within the INDIA bloc.

The seat-sharing formula of the bloc was expected to be announced on October 16 following which the Congress would have made its first list public. However, that did not happen as Congress managers were still locked in tough seat-sharing negotiations with the RJD, the bigger party in the alliance.

The two sides had been trying to work out the seat-sharing formula over the last few days but a few glitches still remained in the process, said insiders. The Congress move to allot party symbols to select candidates came a day ahead of October 17, the last date for filing of nominations for the phase 1 polling that will take place on November 6.

RJD had allotted symbols to several of its candidates and party leader Tejaswi Yadav had filed his nomination from Raghopur on Wednesday. Amid the seat-sharing glitches, the Congress high command had given a go ahead to around 51 candidates of the 61 the grand old party plans to contest.

According to Congress insiders, senior leaders including AICC in charge of Bihar Krishna Allavaru, state unit chief Rajesh Kumar Ram and leader of legislative party Shakeel Ahmed Khan held detailed discussions with the RJD leadership till late on Wednesday night to resolve the names on around 10 difficult seats that neither party was prepared to give up.

The insiders further said during the talks, the RJD leaders suggested the Congress give more seats for ally Mukesh Sahani’s vip but the grand old party managers told them clearly that the big regional party will have to share the seats from its own quota.

The Congress managers pointed out that they had already given up 10 seats for the sake of the alliance and had come down to 61 seats from the 70 seats the grand old party had contested in 2020 state elections.

The Congress move indicated it was all for the alliance this time but was not ready to give up its strong seats where its local leaders had been preparing ground over the last few months. Also, the grand old party was prepared for friendly fights on some seats, the party insiders said.