Congress Alleges 'Land Scam' In Ujjain, Questions BJP's Silence On Mohan Yadav Land Deals
Congress alleged a land scam involving the family of Madhya Pradesh CM and demanded a judicial inquiry into land purchases | Santu Das reports.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 3:36 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over reports claiming that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his family members purchased 168 acres of land in Ujjain after he assumed office, questioning the ruling party's silence on the issue.
Calling it a "land scam", the grand old party alleged that the entire BJP machinery was complicit in the alleged corruption.
According to reports, Yadav and his family members purchased at least 137 plots covering 168 acres in Ujjain for nearly Rs 45 crore within two years of his becoming Chief Minister in December 2023.
The Congress claimed that a significant portion of the land was acquired in areas that later benefited from road development projects and land-use changes announced by the government.
Congress Alleges Land Deals Linked to Development Projects
Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera, accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari, said the issue had raised serious concerns.
"A land scam involving Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his family has come to the fore. Ujjain and Ayodhya are not only connected to the faith of people in the country but also abroad. Looting money from these pilgrimage sites is akin to stabbing devotees in the back," Khera alleged.
"Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with his family, purchased hundreds of acres of land in Ujjain. The Simhastha Kumbh is scheduled to be held in Ujjain, and out of the 168 acres purchased after he became Chief Minister, 111 acres were acquired in the area linked to the Simhastha Kumbh," he claimed.
Khera further alleged that land was purchased in areas earmarked under Ujjain's proposed 2035 Master Plan.
"In the areas where development work under the 2035 Master Plan is proposed, Mohan Yadav's family purchased land. In this matter, no action is expected from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He may feast on 'Melody' abroad and 'jhal muri' at home, while his Chief Minister swallows land and donations made in gold and silver," Khera said.
Drawing a comparison with previous political controversies, Khera questioned the BJP's response to the allegations.
"When Ashok Chavan was accused of having a flat in his mother-in-law's name, he resigned from the post of Chief Minister. But there is a deafening silence over allegations involving Mohan Yadav. In a case related to Arunachal Pradesh, the Supreme Court took cognisance, yet the Chief Minister remained in office. A similar situation now exists in Madhya Pradesh," he said.
Khera also alleged that the silence stemmed from the influence of the RSS.
"The reason is the unregistered RSS. All these people are connected to it. Even in the Ayodhya case, people from the same ecosystem are involved," he alleged.
Patwari Seeks Answers From BJP, Chief Minister
Echoing Khera's remarks, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari alleged that Mohan Yadav acquired large tracts of land after becoming Chief Minister and accused the BJP of avoiding questions raised by the opposition.
"After becoming Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav purchased hundreds of acres of land in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress publicly asked questions to the BJP, Narendra Modi and Mohan Yadav. Hours have passed since those questions were raised, but no response has come so far. If the BJP is not responding, it means there is something suspicious," Patwari alleged.
Lashing out at the ruling party, he said, "The entire BJP machinery is involved in this corruption. Stealing donations in Ayodhya and grabbing land in Ujjain have become the BJP's new models."
Congress Demands Judicial Probe
Patwari also posed a series of questions to the BJP and the Madhya Pradesh government, demanding transparency in the matter.
"Did Mohan Yadav's family purchase land after he became Chief Minister? Is it true that a large portion of the land was acquired in areas where development projects were later announced? Will the government make the timelines of all those projects public? If everything is transparent, will the BJP agree to an independent judicial inquiry? Will the Chief Minister issue a white paper on the land purchased by his family after 2023?" Patwari asked.
Also Read: