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Congress Alleges 'Land Scam' In Ujjain, Questions BJP's Silence On Mohan Yadav Land Deals

Chairperson of Congress Media and Publicity department, Pawan Khera, addresses a press conference at 24 Akbar Road, in New Delhi, on Wednesday. Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari is also present. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over reports claiming that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his family members purchased 168 acres of land in Ujjain after he assumed office, questioning the ruling party's silence on the issue.

Calling it a "land scam", the grand old party alleged that the entire BJP machinery was complicit in the alleged corruption.

According to reports, Yadav and his family members purchased at least 137 plots covering 168 acres in Ujjain for nearly Rs 45 crore within two years of his becoming Chief Minister in December 2023.

The Congress claimed that a significant portion of the land was acquired in areas that later benefited from road development projects and land-use changes announced by the government.

Congress Alleges Land Deals Linked to Development Projects

Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera, accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari, said the issue had raised serious concerns.

"A land scam involving Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his family has come to the fore. Ujjain and Ayodhya are not only connected to the faith of people in the country but also abroad. Looting money from these pilgrimage sites is akin to stabbing devotees in the back," Khera alleged.

"Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with his family, purchased hundreds of acres of land in Ujjain. The Simhastha Kumbh is scheduled to be held in Ujjain, and out of the 168 acres purchased after he became Chief Minister, 111 acres were acquired in the area linked to the Simhastha Kumbh," he claimed.

Khera further alleged that land was purchased in areas earmarked under Ujjain's proposed 2035 Master Plan.

"In the areas where development work under the 2035 Master Plan is proposed, Mohan Yadav's family purchased land. In this matter, no action is expected from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He may feast on 'Melody' abroad and 'jhal muri' at home, while his Chief Minister swallows land and donations made in gold and silver," Khera said.

Drawing a comparison with previous political controversies, Khera questioned the BJP's response to the allegations.