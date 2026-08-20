ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Alleges Irregularities In SIR In Uttarakhand, Seeks Election Commission's Intervention

New Delhi: Amid the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll in Uttarakhand, the Congress on Thursday alleged irregularities in the ongoing exercise, being conducted in the state and urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to look into the matter.

A delegation of the Congress, including party's Uttarakhand in-charge Kumari Selja, party's state unit chief Ganesh Godiyal and MP Pawan Khera reached the ECI headquarters to raise the matter with the top brass of the poll panel. However, they alleged that they were not allowed to enter into the premises of the poll panel.

The delegation staged a sit-in outside the ECI headquarters. Later, they submitted a representation to a poll panel official, highlighting alleged discrepancies in the ongoing SIR of electoral roll in the Himalayan state.

In its representation, the grand old party has called for looking into the alleged irregularities and ensuring transparency in the SIR exercise, aimed at purification of the electoral roll.

Talking to reporters, Congress Uttarakhand in-charge Selja said, "We have come to meet the Election Commission and submit a memorandum regarding the large-scale irregularities in the SIR in Uttarakhand. "

Alleging that the names of so many eligible voters are being deleted from the electoral rolls, the senior Congress leader said , "People are being wrongly marked as not residing at a particular place. Some are declared dead, or shown as absent. There is no clarity about who is making these complaints or who the complainants are. "