Congress Alleges Irregularities In SIR In Uttarakhand, Seeks Election Commission's Intervention
Party's Uttarakhand in-charge Kumari Selja led a Congress delegation to the ECI headquarters and submitted a representation to the poll panel, reports Santu Das.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll in Uttarakhand, the Congress on Thursday alleged irregularities in the ongoing exercise, being conducted in the state and urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to look into the matter.
A delegation of the Congress, including party's Uttarakhand in-charge Kumari Selja, party's state unit chief Ganesh Godiyal and MP Pawan Khera reached the ECI headquarters to raise the matter with the top brass of the poll panel. However, they alleged that they were not allowed to enter into the premises of the poll panel.
दिल्ली में चुनाव आयोग के दफ्तर आने से पहले हमने उत्तराखंड में चुनाव आयोग के ऑफिस में ज्ञापन दिया और मुलाकात की कोशिश की।— Congress (@INCIndia) August 20, 2026
उत्तराखंड में SIR के नाम पर भारी धांधली की जा रही है। एक व्यक्ति 5 से ज्यादा आवेदन नहीं दे सकता, लेकिन राज्य में एक आदमी के नाम से सैकड़ों-हजारों आवेदन किए जा… pic.twitter.com/0xzdt3QGZG
The delegation staged a sit-in outside the ECI headquarters. Later, they submitted a representation to a poll panel official, highlighting alleged discrepancies in the ongoing SIR of electoral roll in the Himalayan state.
In its representation, the grand old party has called for looking into the alleged irregularities and ensuring transparency in the SIR exercise, aimed at purification of the electoral roll.
Talking to reporters, Congress Uttarakhand in-charge Selja said, "We have come to meet the Election Commission and submit a memorandum regarding the large-scale irregularities in the SIR in Uttarakhand. "
Alleging that the names of so many eligible voters are being deleted from the electoral rolls, the senior Congress leader said , "People are being wrongly marked as not residing at a particular place. Some are declared dead, or shown as absent. There is no clarity about who is making these complaints or who the complainants are. "
हम उत्तराखंड में 'SIR' के नाम पर हो रही भारी गड़बड़ियों के बारे में चुनाव आयोग को एक ज्ञापन सौंपना चाहते थे।— Kumari Selja (@Kumari_Selja) August 20, 2026
SIR के नाम पर योग्य मतदाताओं के नाम मनमाने ढंग से वोटर लिस्ट से हटाए जा रहे हैं और इन गलत कामों के लिए जिम्मेदार लोगों के खिलाफ कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हो रही है।
दुख की बात… pic.twitter.com/o4Jkv1h9o2
Selja alleged that no action is being taken against those who are carrying out these alleged irregularities.
Taking a jibe at the BJP government and the ECI, she said, "The way this government is functioning is extremely disturbing. Why is the Election Commission not maintaining its independence from the wrong policies of the government? We have always been taught to respect the Election Commission,” she said.
Selja said that during the UPA government, the Election Commission had a “certain stature and authority”. “Whenever anything went wrong, irrespective of whether it involved the ruling party or anyone else, the Election Commission would not allow such wrongdoing to take place," she said.
Asserting that every citizen's complaint matters in a democracy, she said, " The rights of every citizen are important. But neither this government has faith in the Constitution, nor does it appear to have faith in constitutional institutions. The dignity and authority of these institutions are being undermined."
"We will not tolerate any tampering with the rights of Uttarakhand's voters. The Election Commission will have to answer these serious questions while ensuring transparency," the senior Congress leader said.
Sources in the ECI confirmed that the Election Commission of India has received representation from Congress over the SIR issue in Uttarakhand adding it will look into the matter.
According to the schedule of SIR in Uttarakhand, the final electoral roll is scheduled to be out on September 15.
Notably, Assembly elections in Uttarakhand are slated to be held early next year.
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