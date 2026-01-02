Congress Alleges BJP Bribing Voters In Assam With New Scheme Ahead Of Assembly Elections
The grand old party said the doles by the Assam govt at the eleventh hour is an attempt to cover up its deficiencies.
Published : January 2, 2026 at 8:03 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress fearing a repeat of Bihar, where it alleged monetary transfers of around Rs 10,000 to lakhs of women before and during the Assembly polls dented the Opposition's prospects, termed a similar initiative by the Assam government as a bid to 'bribe the voters'.
Assam will go to polls elections in April and the payouts were announced by the state government on January 1. Under the ongoing Orunodoi scheme monthly money transfers worth Rs 1,250 have been given to targeted 37 lakh women beneficiaries since 2020. Now the state government plans to give a Bihu festival advance of Rs 8,000 to each beneficiary under the scheme on February 20.
The state government will also start a new scheme from February 1 under which Rs 2,000 per month to eligible postgraduate students and Rs 1,000 per month to eligible under-graduate students will be given. The household income of such students should not be more than Rs 4 lakh per year.
The grand old party views the recent doles announced by the Assam's BJP government for unemployed youth and women as an effort which is akin to bribing the voters just before the elections and plans to launch a campaign to counter it soon.
According to Congress insiders, the grand old party’s campaign will question the timing of the doles which have been announced a few months before the elections due in April and will tell the voters why the state government could not do all that over the last five years.
Further, the Congress campaign will also tell the voters that the eleventh-hour payouts indicate that the state government failed to address the problem of unemployment among the youth and upliftment of women and was trying to cover up its policy failures through payouts which may be stopped or reduced after the elections.
The grand old party will also tell the voters that the Congress always delivered on the promises and would ask the electorate to choose their options carefully.
“The BJP is conspiring to buy votes by luring women and youth with money but the people of Assam understand the deception. When we form the next government, every woman, every youth, and every family will receive permanent and meaningful benefits. Every public demand will be fulfilled, without excuses," said AICC in-charge for Assam Jitendra Singh.
He said, "We will soon launch a strong counter to the BJP which is trying to bribe the voters. We will tell the voters why such schemes were being announced just before the elections and why the state government did not implement the same earlier. We will also tell them about the promises made and rolled out by our governments in Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh.”
The Congress insiders alleged the pattern is quite similar to other BJP ruled states like Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra earlier and recently in Bihar where the Rs 10,000 monetary transfers turned the election outcome in favour of the NDA.
“Cheating the poor, women, and youth during an election year, making promises and then reneging on them, this is the BJP’s standard strategy. They started with women’s allowance in Madhya Pradesh, then tried the same idea in Maharashtra but later either reduced the amount or the number of beneficiaries on some or the other pretext. They made a similar promise in Delhi but later forgot it after coming to power. In Bihar, the state government is struggling to recover money wrongly credited to bank accounts of men,” AICC secretary in charge of Assam Prithviraj Sathe told ETV Bharat.
“In Bihar, the NDA government transferred money to women’s bank accounts just before the elections to secure votes. They are trying to do the same in Assam now while all this could have been done earlier. Actually, their objective has never been development but only vote-grabbing using tax-payers money. This is like using public funds to influence elections which should be free and fair,” he said.
In Assam, the Opposition led by Congress is desperate to dislodge the NDA which has been in power since 2016. However, the task is uphill for the grand old party which could win only 29 out of the total 126 Assembly seats in 2021 elections. The BJP had won 60 seats in contrast. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress could win only three of the total 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam while the saffron party took nine seats.
Also Read
Congress Pushes Organisational Revamp, Dismisses Digvijaya Singh’s Criticism