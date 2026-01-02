ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Alleges BJP Bribing Voters In Assam With New Scheme Ahead Of Assembly Elections

New Delhi: The Congress fearing a repeat of Bihar, where it alleged monetary transfers of around Rs 10,000 to lakhs of women before and during the Assembly polls dented the Opposition's prospects, termed a similar initiative by the Assam government as a bid to 'bribe the voters'.

Assam will go to polls elections in April and the payouts were announced by the state government on January 1. Under the ongoing Orunodoi scheme monthly money transfers worth Rs 1,250 have been given to targeted 37 lakh women beneficiaries since 2020. Now the state government plans to give a Bihu festival advance of Rs 8,000 to each beneficiary under the scheme on February 20.

The state government will also start a new scheme from February 1 under which Rs 2,000 per month to eligible postgraduate students and Rs 1,000 per month to eligible under-graduate students will be given. The household income of such students should not be more than Rs 4 lakh per year.

The grand old party views the recent doles announced by the Assam's BJP government for unemployed youth and women as an effort which is akin to bribing the voters just before the elections and plans to launch a campaign to counter it soon.

According to Congress insiders, the grand old party’s campaign will question the timing of the doles which have been announced a few months before the elections due in April and will tell the voters why the state government could not do all that over the last five years.

Further, the Congress campaign will also tell the voters that the eleventh-hour payouts indicate that the state government failed to address the problem of unemployment among the youth and upliftment of women and was trying to cover up its policy failures through payouts which may be stopped or reduced after the elections.

The grand old party will also tell the voters that the Congress always delivered on the promises and would ask the electorate to choose their options carefully.