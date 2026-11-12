ETV Bharat / bharat

2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Congress Alleges BJP Backing Owaisi-Azad Alliance To Split Opposition Votes

New Delhi: The main opposition part Congress has played down the electoral significance of the alliance between Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, alleging that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was backing the new grouping to divide opposition votes.

The alliance, which has been named the Samajik Parivartan Morcha (Social Transformation Front), has announced plans to contest all 403 Assembly constituencies in the state, with Azad as its chief ministerial candidate.

Congress leaders alleged that the BJP, facing anti-incumbency after a decade in power and the prospect of a united opposition, was attempting to create divisions among Muslim and Dalit voters, who account for approximately 19% and 22% of Uttar Pradesh's electorate, respectively.

They also argued that the new alliance could affect the electoral prospects of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), led by former Chief Minister Mayawati, more than those of the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc partners — the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress.

Congress Lok Sabha MP from Barabanki, Tanuj Punia, said the new alliance could have some influence in pockets of the state but was unlikely to pose a major challenge to the INDIA bloc.

"I don't think the AIMIM and ASP (K) alliance will have much impact across the state. It may secure some votes, though. As far as Muslim voters are concerned, the majority are likely to support the INDIA bloc. The community will not be swayed by this new grouping, which is nothing but a BJP ploy to divide opposition votes. The BJP is feeling the heat this time," Tanuj Punia told ETV Bharat.

He said the BJP was concerned about the support the INDIA bloc received from Muslim and Dalit voters in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and was therefore attempting to prevent a repeat of that trend in the Assembly polls.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress won six of the 17 seats it contested in alliance with the SP, which secured 37 of the 63 constituencies it fought. Together, the two parties won 43 of Uttar Pradesh's 80 Lok Sabha seats, reducing the BJP's tally from 62 in 2019 to 33.

Punia said the BSP had been politically weakened in recent years and argued that the new alliance could primarily affect its traditional support base.

"The BSP has been lying low for some time. The BJP thought of bringing Owaisi and Azad together to attract Dalit and Muslim voters and divide opposition votes. The alliance had been discussed for months, and we would not have stopped it. However, we do not see the new front having any major impact in the coming Assembly elections. It is more likely to dent the BSP," the Congress Lok Sabha MP from Barabanki said.