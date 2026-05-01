ETV Bharat / bharat

'I Had Said It...This Is The Election Bill,' Says Rahul Gandhi On Commercial LPG Hike

New Delhi: As the Centre raised the price of LPG—used by hotels, restaurants, and other commercial establishments—by Rs 933 per cylinder, the Opposition Congress came down heavily on the BJP-led government.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said he had already predicted the hike. "I had said it - the heat of inflation would come after the elections," he said on his X post.

"Today, commercial gas cylinder is ₹993 more expensive. The biggest increase in a single day. This is the election bill," he said.

Gandhi also said that the burden on everyone's kitchen has increased. Earlier, the Congress party said in a post on X: "Inflation Man Modi has cracked the whip again. Today, the commercial cylinder has become Rs 993 more expensive.”

The Congress alleged that commercial LPG cylinder prices were repeatedly increased over the last four months. “Yes, the commercial cylinder has become Rs 1,518 more expensive in just 4 months. There are still 8 months left in the year. Modi's recovery continues..." it said on X.