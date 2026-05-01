'I Had Said It...This Is The Election Bill,' Says Rahul Gandhi On Commercial LPG Hike
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said he had already predicted the hike.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST|
Updated : May 1, 2026 at 4:44 PM IST
New Delhi: As the Centre raised the price of LPG—used by hotels, restaurants, and other commercial establishments—by Rs 933 per cylinder, the Opposition Congress came down heavily on the BJP-led government.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said he had already predicted the hike. "I had said it - the heat of inflation would come after the elections," he said on his X post.
"Today, commercial gas cylinder is ₹993 more expensive. The biggest increase in a single day. This is the election bill," he said.
कह दिया था - चुनाव के बाद महंगाई की गर्मी आएगी।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 1, 2026
आज कमर्शियल गैस सिलेंडर ₹993 महंगा। एक ही दिन में सबसे बड़ी बढ़ोतरी। यह चुनावी बिल है।
फरवरी से अब तक: ₹1,380 की बढ़ोतरी - सिर्फ़ 3 महीनों में 81% का इज़ाफ़ा।
चायवाला, ढाबा, होटल, बेकरी, हलवाई - हर किसी की रसोई पर बोझ बढ़ा। और…
Gandhi also said that the burden on everyone's kitchen has increased. Earlier, the Congress party said in a post on X: "Inflation Man Modi has cracked the whip again. Today, the commercial cylinder has become Rs 993 more expensive.”
The Congress alleged that commercial LPG cylinder prices were repeatedly increased over the last four months. “Yes, the commercial cylinder has become Rs 1,518 more expensive in just 4 months. There are still 8 months left in the year. Modi's recovery continues..." it said on X.
The new prices are New Delhi (Rs 3,202); Mumbai (Rs 3,024); Kolkata (Rs 3,202); Chennai (Rs 3,237); Bengaluru (Rs 3,152); Bhubaneswar (Rs 3,238); Guwahati (Rs 3,293); Chandigarh (Rs 3,092.5); Hyderabad (Rs 2,321), Jaipur (Rs 3,099); Lucknow (Rs 3,194); Patna (Rs 3,346.5) and Thiruvananthapuram (Rs 3,106)
Meanwhile, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said the government was waiting for the elections to conclude to hike the fuel prices.
"Just as the election cycle concluded, the Modi government wasted no time to increase the prices of LPG cylinders," he said.
"A whopping increase of nearly Rs 1,000 on commercial cylinders will affect crores of Indians who rely on food from small eateries for sustenance. Similarly, crores of small food businesses will have to bear the burden of this hike," he said.
"The BJP’s regard for the common Indian’s suffering is limited to election gimmicks, after which they’re left to their own devices," he said.
"In the three months since the Iran war began, the government should have prepared a solid plan to shield ordinary Indians from the price shocks, instead of passing on the financial burden," he said.
Also Read:
LPG, PNG, CNG Supply Maintained At 100%; Commercial LPG Restored Up To 70%: Centre
Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Hiked By Rs 993; No Change In Petrol, Diesel, Domestic LPG Rates In India