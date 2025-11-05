ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Alerts Booth Teams Ahead Of Phase 1 Polling In Bihar On November 6

New Delhi: The Congress fears that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) may resort to irregularities during the crucial phase 1 assembly elections in Bihar on November 6 and has asked its booth-level teams to remain alert on the ground.

According to Congress insiders, the grand old party fears that the ruling NDA has already got an advantage in the form of reduction of lakhs of voters through the controversial summary intensive revision of the state electoral list and may further intervene in the polling on Nov 6 to dent the opposition INDIA bloc.

Out of the total 243 assembly seats in Bihar, 121 will go to polls on November 6, while the remaining ones will have voting on November 11. Accordingly, the Congress, along with other members of the bloc, reviewed the polling day strategy on November 5 to be able to counter the NDA.

According to Congress insiders, the party has instructed the booth teams to mobilise voters early in the morning so their votes are cast without much disruption, which could take place in the form of intimidation of the marginalised communities.

The Congress managers alleged that the SIR process led to the systematic exclusion of the elders and women across households in the poll-bound state.

"This was done to avoid any suspicion. Through the SIR, the names of elderly persons and women per family were removed to reduce the number of voters. A few names removed per family would not have caused much concern among the voters, but this has happened on a large scale and led to the exclusion of lakhs of names across the state," All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in charge of Bihar Sushil Pasi told ETV Bharat.

The AICC functionary said the opposition was ready to counter the alleged plan of the NDA and ensure the voters were able to exercise their right to vote on November 6.