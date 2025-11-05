Congress Alerts Booth Teams Ahead Of Phase 1 Polling In Bihar On November 6
Congress said it had reviewed the plan along with the allies on November 5 and would deploy workers to counter any irregularities on voting day.
Published : November 5, 2025 at 5:13 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress fears that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) may resort to irregularities during the crucial phase 1 assembly elections in Bihar on November 6 and has asked its booth-level teams to remain alert on the ground.
According to Congress insiders, the grand old party fears that the ruling NDA has already got an advantage in the form of reduction of lakhs of voters through the controversial summary intensive revision of the state electoral list and may further intervene in the polling on Nov 6 to dent the opposition INDIA bloc.
Out of the total 243 assembly seats in Bihar, 121 will go to polls on November 6, while the remaining ones will have voting on November 11. Accordingly, the Congress, along with other members of the bloc, reviewed the polling day strategy on November 5 to be able to counter the NDA.
According to Congress insiders, the party has instructed the booth teams to mobilise voters early in the morning so their votes are cast without much disruption, which could take place in the form of intimidation of the marginalised communities.
The Congress managers alleged that the SIR process led to the systematic exclusion of the elders and women across households in the poll-bound state.
"This was done to avoid any suspicion. Through the SIR, the names of elderly persons and women per family were removed to reduce the number of voters. A few names removed per family would not have caused much concern among the voters, but this has happened on a large scale and led to the exclusion of lakhs of names across the state," All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in charge of Bihar Sushil Pasi told ETV Bharat.
The AICC functionary said the opposition was ready to counter the alleged plan of the NDA and ensure the voters were able to exercise their right to vote on November 6.
"We fear there could be attempts by the authorities to intimidate the voters, especially from the marginalised groups, to dent the opposition, but we are prepared not to let that happen. We have reviewed the plan for Nov 6 with our alliance partners. Our state and central teams will monitor the entire polling," said Pasi.
Congress insiders acknowledged that the phase 1 polling would actually test the entire planning and campaigning of the opposition, which has dubbed the high-stakes polls as a vote for change.
"Certainly, the polling day is the most important day of the entire poll process. We had asked the workers to take the message of the party to the voters through the campaign. We have now asked them to remain vigilant on the polling day. All the workers are expected to monitor their booths throughout the day and report any irregularities immediately," AICC observer for the Bihar polls Avinash Pande told ETV Bharat.
The AICC observer said that Rahul Gandhi’s voter adhikar yatra earlier had created awareness among the public over the issue of vote theft and had pushed the youth to come out against it in large numbers. He noted that it was now important for the opposition to play its part.
“Vote theft is one of the many important issues that we flagged during the past months. The elections are all about the right to vote, but jobs, education, healthcare, law and order are also crucial. The yatra made the voters aware of the need for a change. We now have to ensure it happens peacefully,” said Pande.
Congress insiders said though several of their issues had remained unaddressed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) after the SIR, the opposition expected that the constitutional body would also ensure free and fair elections. They cited a Janata Dal (United) leader in Mokama, urging his supporters not to let the opponents come out and vote, as an example of how those with money and muscle power could influence the polls.
Also read