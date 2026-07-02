ETV Bharat / bharat

'Mantri Pradhan's Continuation In Office Blot On Democracy: Congress After UGC Candidates Flag Issues With Papers

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday criticised the government over reported issues with UGC-NET Sociology and English question papers, saying Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's continuation in office is a "blot on our democracy" as well as a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "cynical political calculations".

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it required the might of the armed forces and the whole of the government at every level to conduct the re-NEET on June 21, 2026. It reflected the complete failure of the Modi government to conduct exams without such unprecedented mobilisation, Ramesh said on X.

When it comes to exams that are handled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) itself, the track record continues to be atrocious, he said. "Questions in the UGC-NET English Exam were wholesale lifted from past papers without any changes and the UGC-NET Sociology question paper was chock-full of spelling, translation, and grammar errors," Ramesh said and shared a screenshot of media reports.

"The NTA is not fit for purpose. The Mantri Pradhan, on whose watch the NTA was supposed to be reformed and strengthened, has been exposed as incompetent and callous," Ramesh alleged. "His continuation in office is a blot on our democracy and a reflection of the Pradhan Mantri's cynical political calculations," the Congress leader said.