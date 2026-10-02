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Congress Accuses EC Of 'Lying' About ECINet, Calls For Accountability

Congress general secretary in-charge Jairam Ramesh ( File/IANS )

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday accused the Election Commission of "lying" about the ECINet portal and violating The Representation of the People Act, as it stressed accountability for the "violations of the law and the Constitution".

Congress general secretary in-charge Jairam Ramesh said that in its "damage control but actually damage enhancing" press note on September 26, 2026, the Election Commission of India had promised a committee to certify that the legally suspect ECINet "complies with the provisions of the Acts and Rules". "In reality, this should never have been in doubt at all in the first place if the intentions of the CEC Gyanesh Kumar were honest - which they were not," Ramesh said. ECINet was launched on January 22, 2026 with much fanfare to "enhance transparency, credibility and public trust", he said. The ECI press note of that day assured the country that it "has been developed in strict accordance with the law" and in full compliance with the Constitution of India, the Representation of the People Acts, 1950 and 1951, and Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, he said on X. "All of this was a lie," the Congress general secretary claimed. "By restricting access of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) to the ECINet voter roll system and by overruling EROs in states like Goa, West Bengal and others, the ECI controlled by the CEC has violated The Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960," Ramesh said.