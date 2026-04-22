ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Accuses BJP Of Spreading Lies On Women's Reservation

New Delhi: Stepping up its attack on the BJP, the Congress on Wednesday accused the ruling dispensation of spreading lies on the Women's Reservation Bill.

The grand old party has demanded that the Women's Reservation Bill, which was passed in 2023, should be implemented on all 543 seats in Lok Sabha.

Notably, last week, the amendment bill to implement a 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and enhance the seats in Lok Sabha to 850 was defeated in the lower house.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here, All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba said, “The BJP is spreading lies across the country regarding Women's Reservation, but the Congress party is exposing those lies. On the first day of the special session of Parliament, we held a demonstration at Jantar Mantar seeking immediate implementation of women's reservation."

Attacking the BJP and RSS, she said, “People from BJP-RSS hold misogynistic views. To this day, no woman has ever become the president of their party.”

Citing Congress’ demands, the Mahila Congress president said ,”Our demands are immediate implementation of Women's Reservation in all 543 seats of the Lok Sabha, inclusion of women from the OBC category in the reservation as well.”

In addition to that, Lamba said the government should conduct a caste-based census, and then carry out delimitation on that basis.