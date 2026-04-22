Congress Accuses BJP Of Spreading Lies On Women's Reservation
Congress accuses BJP of spreading lies on Women’s Reservation Bill, demands immediate implementation of 33% reservation in all 543 Lok Sabha seats with OBC inclusion.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 7:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Stepping up its attack on the BJP, the Congress on Wednesday accused the ruling dispensation of spreading lies on the Women's Reservation Bill.
The grand old party has demanded that the Women's Reservation Bill, which was passed in 2023, should be implemented on all 543 seats in Lok Sabha.
Notably, last week, the amendment bill to implement a 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and enhance the seats in Lok Sabha to 850 was defeated in the lower house.
Addressing a press conference at the party office here, All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba said, “The BJP is spreading lies across the country regarding Women's Reservation, but the Congress party is exposing those lies. On the first day of the special session of Parliament, we held a demonstration at Jantar Mantar seeking immediate implementation of women's reservation."
Attacking the BJP and RSS, she said, “People from BJP-RSS hold misogynistic views. To this day, no woman has ever become the president of their party.”
Citing Congress’ demands, the Mahila Congress president said ,”Our demands are immediate implementation of Women's Reservation in all 543 seats of the Lok Sabha, inclusion of women from the OBC category in the reservation as well.”
In addition to that, Lamba said the government should conduct a caste-based census, and then carry out delimitation on that basis.
Launching the All India Mahila Congress postcard campaign across the country, she said, “This campaign will run for two months. Our goal is that women from every Lok Sabha constituency, Assembly constituency, and village will send postcards addressed to the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi). Through these postcards, they will demand that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023 be implemented immediately.”
“Parliament's Monsoon Session is scheduled for July. Our demand is that a special proposal be brought in during that session and an all-party meeting be convened. With consensus from all, 33 per cent women's reservation be implemented immediately across all 543 seats,” Lamba said.
Echoing similar sentiments, Congress chairman of SC Department, Rajendra Pal Gautam said, “The BJP is putting on a show of women's reservation, but NCRB data 2022 shows a massive spike in cases of crimes against women under the BJP government. Every hour, 51 cases of women’s harassment are registered.”
“Every day, around 90 rape cases are registered across the country. States ruled by BJP have the highest number of crimes against women. In terms of crimes against women, BJP-ruled UP tops the list,” he said.
Gautam further said, “No one has forgotten the Bilkis Bano case and the BHU rape case either, where on one hand, the BJP honoured the culprits by garlanding them, while in the BHU rape case, the police action was found to be lax. This is the real strategy, character, and face of the BJP.”
Endorsing Gautam, Congress’ chairman of OBC Department Dr Anil Jaihind said, “In Uttar Pradesh, rapes are being committed against our Dalit and OBC sisters and daughters, and their murders are taking place. Thugs and criminals with mindsets have been given free rein. The UP Chief Minister's bulldozer only runs against Dalits, backward classes, and minorities.”
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