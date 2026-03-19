ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Accuses BJP Government Of Muzzling Voices On Social Media Platforms Critical Of Modi

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre, accusing it of trying to muzzle the voices on different social media platforms, which have been critical of the ruling dispensation on various issues, including the Epstein Files.

Categorically stating that such steps are not acceptable, the grand old party stated it is directly an "attack" on the freedom of speech and expression.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here, Congress' Chairperson of Social Media and Digital Platform, Supriya Shrinate, said, "Narendra Modi and his government are being exposed on every front. Their dark deeds are coming to light. The names of prominent figures in the Modi government appear in the Epstein files. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has surrendered before (US President Donald)Trump, putting the country's sovereignty at stake.''

She alleged that due to Modi's failed foreign policy, Pakistan, Russia, and China have come together. "In such a situation, along with the Opposition, the common people of the country are questioning the Modi government. Social media is one means for ordinary people to ask questions.

But Modi has resolved that he will eradicate democracy from India. Therefore, to suppress the voice of the people, Modi wants to shut down every avenue where questions can be raised -whether the method of shutting them down is illegal or not," the Congress leader said.

She said the government is deciding what is acceptable and not acceptable in social media, and anything critical of the Prime Minister will have to go.