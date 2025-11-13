ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Asks Tough Questions To The BJP Government Over Delhi Blast, Demands PM Modi Call All-Party Meeting

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi call an all-party meeting at the earliest, in the wake of recent blast near Red Fort, which claimed lives of over a dozen of people.

Possing a volley questions to the ruling dispensation over the recent blast, the Grand Old Party also demanded that the scheduled Winter Session of Parliament be "preponed", in view of the dastardly attack.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "A terror attack has taken place in the national capital. In such situation, our demand is that an-all party meeting should be convened under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now that he has returned from Bhutan, the all-party meeting should be held without any delay, as this a matter related to the security of the country."

Referring to the upcoming Winter Session, which is scheduled to kick-off from December 1, he said, "We also demand that the upcoming session of Parliament be preponed, as this (Red Fort blast) is a serious challenge for the country. We don't know how much seriously the government is taking it. The PM wouldn't have visited Bhutan if he had taken it seriously."

"In this matter, the government should take a strong stand. We are with the government," he said.