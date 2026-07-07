ETV Bharat / bharat

Cong Opposes MP Waqf Board Reorganisation With Hindu Members, Plans To Move SC

Bhopal: Congress leaders have termed the reorganisation of the Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board with the inclusion of two Hindu members as "inappropriate" and said they would challenge the decision in the Supreme Court.

Leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, said the decision should not be viewed through the prism of religion, as the Waqf Board is not limited to mosques. The Waqf Board chief also said the move was in strict adherence to legal provisions.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday reorganised the state Waqf Board, adding two Hindu members. The new board, formed under the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, is the first state-level Waqf Board in the country to appoint Hindu members, officials said.

Sanwar Patel has been appointed chairman of the 10-member Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board, and Manoj Malpani and Animesh Bhargava have been included as Hindu members. Patel was first appointed chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board in 2023. He has now been given a second consecutive term.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Congress MLA Arif Masood said the matter related to the Waqf Act is already pending before the Supreme Court and a final decision is yet to be given. Such appointments should not have been made until the final decision of the apex court, he opined.

"In such a situation, the Madhya Pradesh government's reorganisation of the Waqf Board and inclusion of non-Muslim members is inappropriate and raises several legal questions. We will approach the Supreme Court and challenge the formation and appointment of the Waqf Board members," he said.

Speaking to PTI Videos, former minister and senior Congress leader PC Sharma criticised the BJP for appointing Hindu members to the Waqf Board, alleging the ruling party has no issues other than "Hindu-Muslim" and "India-Pakistan".

He claimed this step was taken to divert public attention from the theft of offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the allegations against Chief Minister Yadav. Hitting back, Sanwar Patel said the board has been reconstituted in "strict adherence to legal provisions".