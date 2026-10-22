ETV Bharat / bharat

Cong Not Going To Form Govt In 30 Years: Amit Shah, While Inaugurating Rs 8,941 Cr Yamuna Projects

Amit Shah at Shyam Vihar on Thursday ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah marked his birthday on Thursday in Delhi by inaugurating and laying foundation stones of projects worth Rs 8,941 crore related to Yamuna revival at Shyam Vihar. Addressing the audience on the occasion, Shah was back in his combative self, referring to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's challenge, asking the Home Minister to eliminate drug addiction in Bihar, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Goa, saying, "Amit Shah ji ended drug addiction in Bihar. Now they are asking to do it in Punjab."

Talking about the Opposition, he said that earlier, AAP and Congress used to make excuses. "Kejriwal ji, we have the answer to your questions. But we will answer only when we overthrow your government in Punjab."