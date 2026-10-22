Cong Not Going To Form Govt In 30 Years: Amit Shah, While Inaugurating Rs 8,941 Cr Yamuna Projects
"Popular mandate can't be invalidated by mobocracy... Protests and demonstrations achieve nothing," he said at Shyam Vihar in Delhi on Thursday.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah marked his birthday on Thursday in Delhi by inaugurating and laying foundation stones of projects worth Rs 8,941 crore related to Yamuna revival at Shyam Vihar. Addressing the audience on the occasion, Shah was back in his combative self, referring to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's challenge, asking the Home Minister to eliminate drug addiction in Bihar, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Goa, saying, "Amit Shah ji ended drug addiction in Bihar. Now they are asking to do it in Punjab."
Talking about the Opposition, he said that earlier, AAP and Congress used to make excuses. "Kejriwal ji, we have the answer to your questions. But we will answer only when we overthrow your government in Punjab."
On allegations regarding the SIR in Delhi, he said, "A game is going on in Delhi. Vote theft is being used as an excuse. BJP does not come by popular vote. Rahul ji and his people have recognised it. You want to save the votes of infiltrators."
Segueing from SIR, Shah said, "We did not come [into power] for 41 years in Gujarat, 41 years in Uttar Pradesh, 56 years in Bengal, 64 years in Tamil Nadu, 12 years in Arunachal, 13 years in Mizoram, 14 years in Manipur and 12 years in Assam. But now, BJP will remain [in power] for 30 years."
Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, he said, "Amit Shah is born here, will die here, and does not go abroad every 6 months. You are not going to form a government for the next 30 years."
Attacking the Congress, he further said, "When they took oath in Kerala, Himachal and Telangana, the Election Commission and voter lists were good. If the courts give a verdict in your favour, it's good; otherwise not! These double standards will not work. Why are you abroad? Even after you land in Delhi, your number will not come up for the next 30 years."
Regarding the Yamuna clean-up, he said the AAP and Congress governments did nothing for the river over 30 years. BJP is going to get the privilege of cleaning the Yamuna. "You cannot deny the mandate through mobocracy. Nothing is achieved by protests... Work, or else whatever is left will be lost."
Back to the AAP government in Punjab, he said, "Drug trade has flourished in Punjab under this government. This time, NDA will form government there. They lost in Delhi, camped in Punjab and don't let the CM work there. We will end Punjab's drug menace by 2029."
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