Congress Cites OCCRP Report To Allege Use Of Benami Funds To Amass Large Stakes In Adani Group

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday cited an Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project report to allege the use of benami funds to amass large stakes in the Adani Group by two of its close associates, and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “stonewalled” the party's demand for a JPC to investigate all aspects of the “scam” involving the conglomerate.

The Adani Group has repeatedly denied all allegations that have been made by the Congress in the past. While there was no immediate reaction from the Adani Group on the latest allegations by the OCCRP, reportedly funded by the likes of George Soros and Rockefeller Brothers Fund, it has previously rejected charges made in OCCRP reports.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said there is a difference between genuine entrepreneurship which the Congress welcomes, supports and celebrates, and business expansion through cozy and mutually lucrative political relationships.

"New revelations have just emerged regarding the use of benami funds to amass large stakes in the Adani Group by close Adani associates Chang Chung-Ling and Nasser Ali Shaban Ahli," Ramesh said on X.

The Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) has found evidence, including admissions by Chang and Ahli to a Swiss bank, that the two held far larger stakes in Adani companies than previously believed, including about USD 3 billion in Adani stock through various hedge funds until as recently as 2023, Ramesh said.

Meanwhile, there has been no visible progress by SEBI in its pending investigation of 22 of 24 matters relating securities transactions of the Adani business conglomerate, including allegations of insider trading in Adani Group companies; violations of rules relating to minimum public shareholding; the 13 "suspicious transactions" that SEBI told the Supreme Court on 25 August 2023 it was investigating; and the laundering of RS 20,000 crore by shell companies into the Adani Group, he said.

An investigation that on March 2, 2023 the Supreme Court had directed be completed within two months has now conveniently gone on for nearly three years without closure, Ramesh pointed out.

At the November 2014 G20 Summit at Brisbane, Prime Minister Modi had called for global cooperation "to eliminate safe havens for economic offenders", to "track down and unconditionally extradite money launderers," and to "break down the web of complex international regulations and excessive banking secrecy that hide the corrupt and their deeds", he recalled.