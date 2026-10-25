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Cong Cites Ex-SC Judge's Memoir To Flag 'Serious Questions' On Independence Of Judiciary Under Modi Govt

File photo of Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Citing former Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul's yet-to-be-released memoir, the Congress on Sunday flagged "serious questions" regarding the independence of the judiciary under the Modi government and asserted that the institution tasked with upholding the Constitution must remain free from the pressures of those in power.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared a media report which quoted the pre-publication manuscript of Kaul's memoir 'Without Fear of Favour' as stating that Chief Justice of India Justice D Y Chandrachud was "too deferential to the Government" when it came to appointments.

In his post in Hindi on X, Ramesh said, "A book by former Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul has raised serious questions regarding the independence of the judiciary during the tenure of the Modi government." Justice Kaul highlights several concerning incidents - government interference in the appointment of judges, attempts to secure government approval prior to Collegium meetings, and the government's absurd questioning regarding the caste of a judge belonging to a minority community, he said. Matters that many were previously hesitant to discuss openly have now been documented by Justice Kaul with measured, deliberate language, Ramesh said. "Strikingly, a former Chief Justice of India (CJI) has not denied that discussions with the government take place prior to judicial appointments. When former CJI Justice Chandrachud acknowledges that the government engages with the CJI and plays a role in the appointment process, the concerns surrounding judicial independence become even more profound," Ramesh said.