Cong Cites Ex-SC Judge's Memoir To Flag 'Serious Questions' On Independence Of Judiciary Under Modi Govt
Ramesh said that matters that many were previously hesitant to discuss openly have now been documented by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul with measured, deliberate language.
By PTI
Published : October 25, 2026 at 12:55 PM IST
New Delhi: Citing former Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul's yet-to-be-released memoir, the Congress on Sunday flagged "serious questions" regarding the independence of the judiciary under the Modi government and asserted that the institution tasked with upholding the Constitution must remain free from the pressures of those in power.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared a media report which quoted the pre-publication manuscript of Kaul's memoir 'Without Fear of Favour' as stating that Chief Justice of India Justice D Y Chandrachud was "too deferential to the Government" when it came to appointments.
पूर्व सुप्रीम कोर्ट जज जस्टिस संजय किशन कौल की किताब ने मोदी सरकार के कार्यकाल में न्यायपालिका की स्वतंत्रता पर गंभीर सवाल खड़े किए हैं। न्यायाधीशों की नियुक्तियों में सरकार की दखलंदाज़ी, कॉलेजियम की बैठक से पहले ही सरकार की मंज़ूरी लेने की कोशिश और अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय के एक न्यायाधीश के नाम पर उनकी जाति को लेकर सरकार के बेतुके सवाल - जस्टिस कौल ने इन घटनाओं का ज़िक्र किया है। जिन बातों को लोग खुलकर कहने से कतराते थे, जस्टिस कौल ने वो सब बड़े सयंत शब्दों में दर्ज किया है। हैरानी की बात यह है कि पूर्व चीफ़ जस्टिस ऑफ़ इंडिया ने नियुक्तियों से पहले सरकार के साथ चर्चा किए जाने की बात से इनकार नहीं किया है। जब पूर्व CJI जस्टिस चंद्रचूड़ कहते हैं कि सरकार की CJI से बातचीत और नियुक्तियों में भूमिका तो होती ही है, तो न्यायपालिका की स्वतंत्रता को लेकर सवाल और गंभीर हो जाता है। जस्टिस कौल का यह ख़ुलासा कि PMLA मामले में उनकी अध्यक्षता वाली बेंच द्वारा कोर्ट के फ़ैसले के कुछ पहलुओं पर पुनर्विचार का सवाल उठाए जाने के बाद मामला बिना उनसे चर्चा किए दूसरी बेंच के सामने पहुँचा दिया गया, बेहद गंभीर है। इससे सरकार द्वारा सुप्रीम कोर्ट के कामकाज में दैनिक दख़लअंदाज़ी का अंदाज़ा लगाया जा सकता है। अगर न्यायाधीशों की नियुक्तियों पर सरकार की मंज़ूरी का दबाव हो और संवेदनशील मामलों की सुनवाई करने वाली बेंच भी बदल दी जाए, तो लोकतंत्र की सुरक्षा के लिए पूछना ज़रूरी है: अगर यह न्यायपालिका पर दबाव और उसकी स्वतंत्रता को कमज़ोर करना नहीं है, तो फिर क्या है? संविधान की रक्षा करने वाली संस्था को सत्ता के दबाव से मुक्त होना चाहिए। लोकतंत्र में न्यायपालिका की स्वतंत्रता कोई विकल्प नहीं, अनिवार्यता है।— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 25, 2026
In his post in Hindi on X, Ramesh said, "A book by former Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul has raised serious questions regarding the independence of the judiciary during the tenure of the Modi government."
Justice Kaul highlights several concerning incidents - government interference in the appointment of judges, attempts to secure government approval prior to Collegium meetings, and the government's absurd questioning regarding the caste of a judge belonging to a minority community, he said. Matters that many were previously hesitant to discuss openly have now been documented by Justice Kaul with measured, deliberate language, Ramesh said.
"Strikingly, a former Chief Justice of India (CJI) has not denied that discussions with the government take place prior to judicial appointments. When former CJI Justice Chandrachud acknowledges that the government engages with the CJI and plays a role in the appointment process, the concerns surrounding judicial independence become even more profound," Ramesh said.
Equally grave is Justice Kaul's revelation that, after a bench he presided over raised the possibility of reconsidering certain aspects of a court ruling in a PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) case, the matter was reassigned to a different bench without any consultation with him, he said. "This points to the extent of the government's day-to-day interference in the functioning of the Supreme Court," Ramesh said.
"When there is pressure to obtain government approval for judicial appointments, and when benches hearing sensitive cases are altered, one must ask -- in the interest of safeguarding democracy -- if this does not constitute pressure on the judiciary and an erosion of its independence, then what does?" the Congress leader said.
"The institution tasked with upholding the Constitution must remain free from the pressures of those in power. In a democracy, the independence of the judiciary is not merely an option; it is an absolute necessity," Ramesh asserted.
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