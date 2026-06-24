New Twist In Bhagwant Mann's Viral Video Case: Cong, BJP, Akalis Train Guns On CM, After Gurugram Police FIR Alleges Forensic Report As Fake
As BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal allege sacrilege against Gurus, Sahibans and Akal Takht, Opposition demands CM Mann's resignation.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST
Chandigarh: The controversy over the viral video — which allegedly shows Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sprinkling alcohol on portraits of Sikh Gurus — is not letting up. Two days ago, CM Mann made public two forensic investigation reports of this video, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a press conference to term the video as fake.
Now, it is being claimed that this forensic report itself is fake.
The counter claim was made after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia shared a video of a person talking to some people inside a hotel, alleging that this person is private digital forensic expert Jaspreet Jassi of Sirsa, who prepared a "fake forensic report" on the viral "alcohol sprinkling" video. Majithia claimed the video is CCTV footage from Crowne Plaza Hotel in Sector 29, Gurugram, and shows Jaspreet meeting "senior Punjab government officials".
Gurugram Police Registers FIR
Meanwhile, Gurugram Police on Tuesday registered an FIR based on a complaint by Jaspreet Jassi, alleging he was approached by persons claiming to be senior Punjab government officials, who asked him to forge a forensic report on a viral video to quash allegations regarding the identity of the person seen in it.
The FIR was registered under relevant sections at DLF Sector 29 police station in Gurugram, against two youths who were allegedly involved in the case. Subsequently, the Sector 40 Crime Branch arrested the two accused from Gurugram on June 23.
Gurugram Police also declared the two lab reports released by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to give himself a clean chit, as fake, as both were allegedly prepared by non-existent labs. It is also alleged that Jassi was paid Rs 10 lakh in cash for the job, while other persons involved in preparing the "forged" report were also compensated in various ways.
When Jassi later began raising doubts about the credibility of the agencies and the reports concerned, he was allegedly threatened and pressured not to make the matter public.
Sharing a video allegedly showing Jassi, Majithia also claimed the former is now facing life threat from Punjab Police.
Earlier, claiming that Jassi's life is in danger, Majithia wrote: "The life of Jaspreet, who exposed Bhagwant Mann's video, is in danger. If anything untoward happens to him, the Punjab government and Punjab Police will be responsible for it." Majithia went on to share screenshots and images of the FIR registered by Haryana Police in Gurugram.
Congress Attacks AAP, CM Mann
With the FIR out in public, Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira also targeted CM Mann. Not only did he share screenshots of the FIR, but also video of the Gurugram Police press conference on the issue, before writing: "Those who condemned me on the basis of Gurgaon Police refusing to arrest anyone in Bhagwant Mann's sacrilege video case, must watch the video of the Gurgaon Police officer below. I do not try to speak without verified information."
Punjab Pradesh Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also took to X to attack CM Mann. He wrote: "Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should resign immediately. The Haryana Police FIR has exposed AAP's alleged attempt to defame the Akal Takht and get a "favourable" forensic report to save the Chief Minister. This is not just about a video; it is about undermining Punjab's supreme temporal authority and hurting Sikh sentiments for political survival. Bhagwant Mann has lost all moral right to remain in office. Punjab has never forgiven those who disrespected its faith and institutions, and it will not forgive AAP either."
Mann In Shiromani Akali Dal Crosshairs
With Bikram Singh Majithia already having shared the videos and FIR copy, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal also shared the CCTV footage and targeted CM Mann, demanding strict action from Haryana Police. He wrote on X: "Bhagwant Mann, the enemy of the Gurus and opponent of the Khalsa Panth, has misused his position to fabricate fake lab reports to defame Sri Akal Takht Sahib."
He also claimed that the truth has been revealed through the videos, where Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapna Sharma and SP (Cyber Crime) Jasandeep Singh can be seen meeting a fake forensic lab expert in a Gurugram hotel to strike a deal for preparing fake forensic reports in exchange for money.
He further wrote: "I thank Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini Ji for registering the report in the local police station, and I also appeal that in respect of the Gurus, strictest action be taken against these culprits," before demanding the immediate resignation of Mann from the CM's office, along with the dismissal of the concerned police officers.
Badal demanded the registering of a case against CM Mann "for gross sacrilege of Guru Sahibans and great martyr Sant Jarnail Singh Ji Bhindranwale, the mocking of the supreme power of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, presenting false reports before the Sangat and using Punjab Police officials to commit serious crimes".
Alleging that Punjab Cabinet Minister Harpal Cheema had earlier provided legal protection to AAP's Delhi MLA Naresh Yadav over allegations of sacrilege of the Quran, and was now doing the same for Bhagwant Mann, he demanded that Cheema and his Cabinet colleague Aman Arora both resign and apologise to the Panth. He further wrote, "I also appeal to all ministers and MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party to... resign and dedicate themselves to Sri Akal Takht Sahib."
BJP Takes Aim
Alleging that the forensic report had been fabricated at the cost of Rs 10 lakh, BJP leader Kewal Singh Dhillon said, "An attempt has been made to deceive Sri Akal Takht Sahib itself."
He added, "Punjab is going through the most serious moral and constitutional crisis in its history today. Even after being declared a traitor of the Gurus and anti-Panth by Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Mann is clinging to his chair." Training his guns on AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, he asked, "Why is Kejriwal silent today?"
Invoking the Guru Granth Sahib, Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar said: "...when the king himself is the culprit, and the police are covering up his crimes, mere resignation of such Kali Yugis or the suspension of officers who are his partners in sin won't suffice... only Guru Sahib Ji can deal with these atrocities."
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