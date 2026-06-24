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New Twist In Bhagwant Mann's Viral Video Case: Cong, BJP, Akalis Train Guns On CM, After Gurugram Police FIR Alleges Forensic Report As Fake

Chandigarh: The controversy over the viral video — which allegedly shows Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sprinkling alcohol on portraits of Sikh Gurus — is not letting up. Two days ago, CM Mann made public two forensic investigation reports of this video, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a press conference to term the video as fake.

Now, it is being claimed that this forensic report itself is fake.

The counter claim was made after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia shared a video of a person talking to some people inside a hotel, alleging that this person is private digital forensic expert Jaspreet Jassi of Sirsa, who prepared a "fake forensic report" on the viral "alcohol sprinkling" video. Majithia claimed the video is CCTV footage from Crowne Plaza Hotel in Sector 29, Gurugram, and shows Jaspreet meeting "senior Punjab government officials".

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Gurugram Police Registers FIR

Meanwhile, Gurugram Police on Tuesday registered an FIR based on a complaint by Jaspreet Jassi, alleging he was approached by persons claiming to be senior Punjab government officials, who asked him to forge a forensic report on a viral video to quash allegations regarding the identity of the person seen in it.

The FIR was registered under relevant sections at DLF Sector 29 police station in Gurugram, against two youths who were allegedly involved in the case. Subsequently, the Sector 40 Crime Branch arrested the two accused from Gurugram on June 23.

Gurugram Police also declared the two lab reports released by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to give himself a clean chit, as fake, as both were allegedly prepared by non-existent labs. It is also alleged that Jassi was paid Rs 10 lakh in cash for the job, while other persons involved in preparing the "forged" report were also compensated in various ways.

When Jassi later began raising doubts about the credibility of the agencies and the reports concerned, he was allegedly threatened and pressured not to make the matter public.

Sharing a video allegedly showing Jassi, Majithia also claimed the former is now facing life threat from Punjab Police.

Earlier, claiming that Jassi's life is in danger, Majithia wrote: "The life of Jaspreet, who exposed Bhagwant Mann's video, is in danger. If anything untoward happens to him, the Punjab government and Punjab Police will be responsible for it." Majithia went on to share screenshots and images of the FIR registered by Haryana Police in Gurugram.

Congress Attacks AAP, CM Mann