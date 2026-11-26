Congress Attacking Democracy After Realising Ground Beneath Its Feet Slipped After SIR: Nitin Nabin
The BJP national president alleged that the opposition believed in a "grammar of anarchy" and, therefore, deserved the epithet "dimagi naxals".
By PTI
Published : November 26, 2026 at 6:37 PM IST
Patna: BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Thursday charged the Congress-led opposition with unleashing anarchy and launching attacks on democracy following the realisation that the ground beneath their feet had slipped, with voters' lists being "purified" during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
He was addressing a function organised by the BJP's Bihar unit to observe "Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas" here. The Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on this day in 1949. Nabin referred to the spate of mass protests held by the INDIA bloc against the SIR, as part of which 13 crore names are said to have been struck off the electoral roll.
"I would like to point out that of the deleted names, six crore were of people who were dead. Another three crore voters have moved to places other than where they were registered as electors previously. And the rest had no proof of being citizens of the country. In other words, they were infiltrators," Nabin said.
Voters' lists are an integral part of electoral democracy, he said, and asked whether they should not be purified, just as businessmen make corrections in their books to keep their accounts straight. "Now when the Election Commission has done the needful, these people feel that the ground under their feet has slipped. Hence, they are launching assaults on democracy," the Rajya Sabha MP said.
Nabin alleged that the opposition believed in a "grammar of anarchy" and, therefore, deserved the epithet "dimagi naxals" since they had a mindset similar to that of the ultra-left guerrillas. Without mentioning RJD working president Tejashwi Yadav by name, the BJP chief voiced disapproval of "making a political comment on a court order", an allusion to the opposition leader's claim that people got framed or acquitted in criminal cases at the instance of the ruling NDA.
"There are many jurists, including former judges, among the attendees of this function. They must have taken note of the inappropriateness of such remarks that emerge from the same grammar of anarchy," said Nabin. The former Bihar minister also dismissed the charge that freedom of expression was being curtailed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"The worst such instance was the Emergency, imposed by Indira Gandhi who was heading a Congress government. Our state was one of the worst sufferers," he said. Nabin also mocked Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, who has been spearheading most of the anti-government agitations in the country with the rallying cry "the Constitution is in danger.
"I wish to say to Rahul Gandhi, you will keep moving around with a copy of the Constitution in your pocket. We, under Modi's leadership, are living up to the ideals enshrined therein," he said. "The Congress failed to live up to all standards that Ambedkar had fixed in the Constitution. On the other hand, by ensuring welfare of the most deprived sections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lived up to Babasaheb's ideals," said Nabin.
Alleging that Ambedkar always suffered insults at the hands of the Congress, he said Rahul Gandhi should apologise for it. Nabin claimed that Ambedkar became a member of the Constituent Assembly "not because of the Congress", and charged the opposition party with having failed to honour the Dalit icon, a Bharat Ratna awardee.
Training his guns at Gandhi, he said, "While speaking of the Constitution, the current leadership of the Congress must answer for the excesses committed while it was in power. During the Congress rule, over 90 state governments were dismissed. More than 50 such instances took place during Indira Gandhi's tenure."
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