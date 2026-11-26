ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Attacking Democracy After Realising Ground Beneath Its Feet Slipped After SIR: Nitin Nabin

Patna: BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Thursday charged the Congress-led opposition with unleashing anarchy and launching attacks on democracy following the realisation that the ground beneath their feet had slipped, with voters' lists being "purified" during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

He was addressing a function organised by the BJP's Bihar unit to observe "Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas" here. The Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on this day in 1949. Nabin referred to the spate of mass protests held by the INDIA bloc against the SIR, as part of which 13 crore names are said to have been struck off the electoral roll.

"I would like to point out that of the deleted names, six crore were of people who were dead. Another three crore voters have moved to places other than where they were registered as electors previously. And the rest had no proof of being citizens of the country. In other words, they were infiltrators," Nabin said.

Voters' lists are an integral part of electoral democracy, he said, and asked whether they should not be purified, just as businessmen make corrections in their books to keep their accounts straight. "Now when the Election Commission has done the needful, these people feel that the ground under their feet has slipped. Hence, they are launching assaults on democracy," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Nabin alleged that the opposition believed in a "grammar of anarchy" and, therefore, deserved the epithet "dimagi naxals" since they had a mindset similar to that of the ultra-left guerrillas. Without mentioning RJD working president Tejashwi Yadav by name, the BJP chief voiced disapproval of "making a political comment on a court order", an allusion to the opposition leader's claim that people got framed or acquitted in criminal cases at the instance of the ruling NDA.

"There are many jurists, including former judges, among the attendees of this function. They must have taken note of the inappropriateness of such remarks that emerge from the same grammar of anarchy," said Nabin. The former Bihar minister also dismissed the charge that freedom of expression was being curtailed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.