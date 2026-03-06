ETV Bharat / bharat

'Conflicts At Present Are Defined By The Binary Of West And East': Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said the conflicts at present are defined by the binary of West and East and the concept of the Global South matters a lot.

“At present, the conflicts are defined by the binary of West and East, and here the concept of the third, Global South, matters a lot. The book by Alex Stubb in the passing mentions the G3, the third being Russia, but the world will be even more multipolar. Power will spread out much more,” said Jaishankar during a session named “author’s corner” at the Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi.

Highlighting the Global South as an emotion and a sense of solidarity, Jaishankar said that it goes beyond colonial history. “Vaccine Maitri (an initiative undertaken by India to provide Covid-19 vaccines to countries across the world) was that emotive outreach. The Global West was, until recently, very political and structured but is less cohesive now,” he said.

"The last 70 years saw an order by the West, of the West, and for the West. It is one percent of Indian history," said Jaishankar.

Participating in the discussion, President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb said that the world will be a combination of multipolarity and multilateralism. “Finland will prefer multilateralism. If the Global South is to take agency, the Global West and Global East should stop preaching and be equal partners,” he said.