'Conflicts At Present Are Defined By The Binary Of West And East': Jaishankar
Jaishankar says 'Vaccine Maitri' was an emotive outreach and the Global West, which until recently was very political and structured, is less cohesive now.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said the conflicts at present are defined by the binary of West and East and the concept of the Global South matters a lot.
“At present, the conflicts are defined by the binary of West and East, and here the concept of the third, Global South, matters a lot. The book by Alex Stubb in the passing mentions the G3, the third being Russia, but the world will be even more multipolar. Power will spread out much more,” said Jaishankar during a session named “author’s corner” at the Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi.
Highlighting the Global South as an emotion and a sense of solidarity, Jaishankar said that it goes beyond colonial history. “Vaccine Maitri (an initiative undertaken by India to provide Covid-19 vaccines to countries across the world) was that emotive outreach. The Global West was, until recently, very political and structured but is less cohesive now,” he said.
"The last 70 years saw an order by the West, of the West, and for the West. It is one percent of Indian history," said Jaishankar.
Participating in the discussion, President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb said that the world will be a combination of multipolarity and multilateralism. “Finland will prefer multilateralism. If the Global South is to take agency, the Global West and Global East should stop preaching and be equal partners,” he said.
Referring to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Stubb further said that the US is doing many things without consultation with allies and partners, which was not the case earlier. “The US is getting detached from the Global West. The Global North is therefore becoming the new ideological Global West,” he added.
On Thursday, Stubb said that the Global South will decide what the next world order will look like. “India, as a major power, will be a major force in deciding whether the world will tilt towards conflictual multipolarity characterised by deals, transactions and spheres of interests. The policy choices that India and other key powers make truly matter in this time of transition. They will set the direction for the future,” Stubb had said.
As geopolitics is increasingly viewed through a hemispheric lens, the “author’s corner” discussion charts today’s global landscape, examining how new power configurations will either anchor global stability or accelerate disruption.
This session assessed how contemporary geopolitics is catalysing new partnerships, alliances of convenience, and inadvertent coalitions that respond to thematic and temporal developments.
Meanwhile, giving ministerial remarks during the conclave on Friday, Minister of State for External Affairs KV Singh said, “Assertion is the disciplined defence of national interest and the clear articulation of red lines. It begins with sovereignty. At the border, we must ensure that peace and tranquility are not compromised.”
Stating that advancement defines India’s engagement with major powers with the US and UK on a free Indo-Pacific; with Europe on democratic values; and with Asia on trade and technology, Singh said, “Accommodation is not capitulation, it is building consensus that is people-centric, not power-centric. As we assume the BRICS chairmanship in 2026, our focus remains on resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability.”
