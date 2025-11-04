ETV Bharat / bharat

Confident Of Biggest-Ever NDA Win, Rout Of 'Jungle Raj People' In Bihar: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the people of Bihar have made up their mind to ensure that the NDA breaks the record of its scale of victory in the last 20 years and not allow the return of "jungle raj people", who would suffer their worst-ever defeat in the upcoming assembly elections.

The prime minister also took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, saying the two "princes" have been roaming across the state and the one from Delhi had even insulted 'Chhathi Maiya'.

Modi urged the women to ensure that they turn out in huge numbers to ensure a mega win for the NDA and forfeiture of deposits of those who insulted Chhathi Maiya and brought "jungle raj" to Bihar.

"The women workers of the Bihar BJP are doing splendid work with the resolve of 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot'," Modi said, interacting with women BJP-NDA workers in Bihar via NaMo App.

The campaigning for the first phase of elections in Bihar concluded on Tuesday. Modi said he has been addressing public meetings in Bihar and every rally was breaking the record of the previous one, with women turning up in very large numbers.

"I have been observing the polls closely and it is confirmed that the NDA is winning and it is winning big. So, I have no questions about the victory but (I want) there should be more and more polling," the prime minister said.

Interacting with a BJP worker, who said there is tremendous enthusiasm among the people for the NDA, Modi said her words echo the feeling prevailing among the poor, Dalits, Maha Dalits, backward and extremely backward sections of the society.

"People of Bihar have made up their mind to break the record of the scale of victory of the NDA in the last 20 years while the 'jungle raj people' will suffer their worst defeat in the state," he said.