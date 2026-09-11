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Confident BRICS Summit Will See Positive Talks On Various Issues: PM Modi

The summit will be attended by leaders of 11 member countries and 10 partner countries besides some international organisations.

Confident BRICS Summit Will See Positive Talks On Various Issues: PM Modi
File photo of PM Modi (IANS)
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By PTI

Published : September 11, 2026 at 1:40 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday exuded confidence that there will be positive and meaningful discussions at the BRICS Summit on various issues with a shared wish for global welfare.

India is hosting the BRICS Summit from September 12 to 13 here. The summit will be attended by leaders of 11 member countries and 10 partner countries besides some international organisations.

"Over the next few days, leaders from around the world will gather for the BRICS Summit. I am fully confident that there will be positive and meaningful discussions on various issues with a shared wish for global welfare," Modi said in a post on X.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian are among those attending the summit.

Read More

  1. Ready, Steady, Go: Delhi All Set For BRICS Summit
  2. Putin Arrives In New Delhi For BRICS Summit, Set To Hold Talks With PM Modi

TAGGED:

BRICS SUMMIT
RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN
CHINESE PRESIDENT XI JINPING
PM MODI

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