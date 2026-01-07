ETV Bharat / bharat

IICDEM-2026 To Serve As Platform For International Cooperation Among Election Management Bodies: DG IIIDEM Rakesh Verma

New Delhi: The upcoming India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM) will serve as a platform for international cooperation among the Election Management Bodies (EMB), said Rakesh Verma, Director General of India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) on Wednesday.

Verma announced the schedule of the IICDEM in presence of Director General (Media) of ECI, Ashish Goyal, and other senior officials at the IIIDEM here.

"India has assumed the chairship of International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IIDEA) for 2026. IIIDEM under the aegis of ECI and in partnership with IIDEA, will organise this conference from January 21 to 23 at the Bharat Mandapam," he said.

IIDEA, established in 1995, is an inter-governmental entity committed to the advancement of democratic institutions and processes on a global scale. Currently, it has 35 member countries, with Japan and the United States acting as observers, and it promotes inclusive, resilient, and accountable democracies.

Verma said this conference will serve as a platform for developing a shared vision on global challenges being faced by EMBs worldwide. In addition, the event will help in sharing best practices, and co-creating solutions while identifying the challenges.

Deliberating on the theme of the conference, he said, "IICDEM 2026 will follow India's chairship theme 'democracy for inclusive, peaceful, resilient and sustainable world'. There will be two thematic pillars - reimagining democracy for the future and professional and independent EMBs are essential for sustainable democracy."

"All together representatives from 85 countries will participate in this conference through different programmes. So, far we have received confirmation from 44 countries and others are in the pipeline. There will be around 100 foreign delegates," Verma added.