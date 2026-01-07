IICDEM-2026 To Serve As Platform For International Cooperation Among Election Management Bodies: DG IIIDEM Rakesh Verma
IICDEM-2026 logo, reflecting core values of democracy, participation, institutional integrity, and international cooperation, was unveiled by Rakesh Verma, DG, IIIDEM today.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 5:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The upcoming India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM) will serve as a platform for international cooperation among the Election Management Bodies (EMB), said Rakesh Verma, Director General of India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) on Wednesday.
Verma announced the schedule of the IICDEM in presence of Director General (Media) of ECI, Ashish Goyal, and other senior officials at the IIIDEM here.
"India has assumed the chairship of International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IIDEA) for 2026. IIIDEM under the aegis of ECI and in partnership with IIDEA, will organise this conference from January 21 to 23 at the Bharat Mandapam," he said.
IIDEA, established in 1995, is an inter-governmental entity committed to the advancement of democratic institutions and processes on a global scale. Currently, it has 35 member countries, with Japan and the United States acting as observers, and it promotes inclusive, resilient, and accountable democracies.
Verma said this conference will serve as a platform for developing a shared vision on global challenges being faced by EMBs worldwide. In addition, the event will help in sharing best practices, and co-creating solutions while identifying the challenges.
Deliberating on the theme of the conference, he said, "IICDEM 2026 will follow India's chairship theme 'democracy for inclusive, peaceful, resilient and sustainable world'. There will be two thematic pillars - reimagining democracy for the future and professional and independent EMBs are essential for sustainable democracy."
"All together representatives from 85 countries will participate in this conference through different programmes. So, far we have received confirmation from 44 countries and others are in the pipeline. There will be around 100 foreign delegates," Verma added.
Verma further said that four IITs, six IIMs, 12 NLUS, one IIMC have also confirmed participation. Thirty six Thematic Groups led by the Chief Electoral Officers (CEO) of different States and Union Territories (UTs) will also participate in the conference. A total of 20 national and international academic experts will be among the participants, he said.
In response to a question on countries that will attend the conference, he said, "US, Bhutan, Brazil, South Africa have confirmed heir participation and Nepal is yet to confirm."
During the three-day conference, there will be sessions on model international electoral standards, best practices and innovations in electoral standards to be initiated by the CEOs of different states and UTs.
"Our planning is to hold such conference every year as EMBs play a crucial role in upholding the democracy. Best practices of the Election Commission of India will be showcased during the conference," Verma said.
He also launched the logo of the IICDEM on the occasion. "The IICDEM-2026 logo has been designed as the official visual identity of the IICDEM, reflecting the core values of democracy, participation, institutional integrity, and international cooperation."
"The logo features stylised human forms resembling protective hands, symbolising citizens as the foundation of democracy and the collective responsibility to safeguard democratic values. At the centre of the composition is the globe, representing the global nature of the conference and shared learning among nations. India is prominently positioned at the centre, highlighting its role as the host nation, the world's largest democracy, and a key contributor to global best practices in election management. The open form of the globe at the top signifies openness and a welcoming outlook, reflecting the continuous evolution of democracy through dialogue, innovation, and shared learning," he said.
The colour palette is derived from the approved IIIDEM identity, Verma added.
