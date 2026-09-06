Conduct Feasibility Studies At Cheyyur And Gummidipoondi For Chennai's 2nd Airport: Tamil Nadu Govt To AAI
The previous DMK government had planned to set up Chennai's second green airport at Paranthur; TVK government is considering Cheyyur and Gummidipoondi as next location.
Published : September 6, 2026 at 7:50 PM IST
Chennai: After abandoning the proposed Parandur airport project, the Tamil Nadu government has requested the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to conduct feasibility studies on two locations for Chennai's second airport — Cheyyur and Gummidipoondi — and decide the better option.
The previous DMK government had planned to set up Chennai's second green airport at Parandur in Kanchipuram district. But locals, including farmers, opposed the project. Following this, the TVK government announced that it would abandon the airport project.
Now the Tamil Nadu government is said to be considering two locations — Cheyyur in Chengalpattu district and Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district — for Chennai's second green airport.
Sources said the state government has written to AAI, requesting it to conduct a preliminary feasibility study at both these locations.
A team from the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation has already examined both these locations.
Cheyyur is close to Puducherry Airport and Kalpakkam. Similarly, Gummidipoondi is close to Chennai and to the Sriharikota space launch site.
However, sources indicated challenges in obtaining permits from various departments for these two locations.
Obtaining approval from the Union Ministry of Defence for setting up an airport in Sayyur will be crucial, especially due to the airspace control of the Tambaram Indian Air Force base.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has said that the project will be implemented in a way that does not affect large areas of agricultural land. However, questions have arisen: How many acres of land will be acquired for the new airport? How many water bodies will be affected?
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