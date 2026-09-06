ETV Bharat / bharat

Conduct Feasibility Studies At Cheyyur And Gummidipoondi For Chennai's 2nd Airport: Tamil Nadu Govt To AAI

Chennai: After abandoning the proposed Parandur airport project, the Tamil Nadu government has requested the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to conduct feasibility studies on two locations for Chennai's second airport — Cheyyur and Gummidipoondi — and decide the better option.

The previous DMK government had planned to set up Chennai's second green airport at Parandur in Kanchipuram district. But locals, including farmers, opposed the project. Following this, the TVK government announced that it would abandon the airport project.

Now the Tamil Nadu government is said to be considering two locations — Cheyyur in Chengalpattu district and Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district — for Chennai's second green airport.

Sources said the state government has written to AAI, requesting it to conduct a preliminary feasibility study at both these locations.

A team from the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation has already examined both these locations.