ETV Bharat / bharat

'Concrete Steps Needed To Safeguard Interests Of Those Who Keep Railway Tracks Running': AIRF

New Delhi: As dawn breaks and the first trains begin their journey, thousands of track maintainers are already at work, walking miles along railway lines, inspecting, repairing, and ensuring safety. Despite their critical role, their voices often go unheard.

Across the country, track maintainers, railway staff, and unions on Wednesday came together to highlight the pressing issues faced by those who keep the tracks of Indian Railways running smoothly. The All India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRF) convened a national conference to push for safety and welfare of 2.5 lakh railway trackmen.

AIRF general secretary, Shiva Gopal Mishra, highlighted the difficult and challenging working conditions of track maintainers and strongly presented their key demands. “Concrete steps should be taken to safeguard their interests. They need better working hours, adequate staffing, availability of advanced safety equipment, and regular training to strengthen skill development programmes so that employees can adapt to new technologies,” he stressed.

He further emphasised prioritising issues related to their health and welfare, such as better medical facilities, rest arrangements, and other essential amenities. Mishra also demanded necessary facilities for women track maintainers along with acceptance of cadre changing.

He assured that the demands would be effectively taken up with the administration and continuous efforts would be made for their resolution.

Leaders and representatives from various zones also expressed their views, highlighting the problems faced by track maintainers and suggesting practical solutions. It was resolved that the issues and demands of track maintainers would be taken up with the concerned authorities on priority and continuous efforts would be made for their early resolution.

The railway staff said that the trackmen work round the clock in extreme weather conditions, under the scorching sun, during heavy rains, and even in the dead of night, these workers form the backbone of railway operations. Yet, concerns over long safety risks, and lack of adequate facilities continue to persist.

Responding to the growing concerns, Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw acknowledged the indispensable role played by track maintainers, whose relentless efforts keep the vast network of Indian Railways running safely.