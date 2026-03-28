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Conch Blowers, Drummers, Dancers: Noida International Airport Decks Up For PM Modi Inauguration Later Today

Conch blowers from Kanpur, drummers and dancers from Mahoba, and trumpet players from various parts of Uttar Pradesh have added to the celebratory mood at the airport. Many people were seen arriving carrying the national flag, while some also held BJP flags.

PM Modi tweeted, "Today, March 28, marks a day of immense significance for the people of Uttar Pradesh and the NCR region. The first phase of the Noida International Airport will be inaugurated today. This will boost trade and connectivity, while also helping to decongest Delhi's IGI Airport. The Noida Airport stands as one of the country's key greenfield projects. In addition to passenger services, it will feature a robust cargo ecosystem, thereby giving a significant fillip to the logistics sector."

According to the PMO, the airport's initial passenger handling capacity will be 12 million passengers per annum (MPPA), which can be scaled up to 70 million passengers per annum. The PM is scheduled to arrive in Jewar between 11.30 am and 12 noon on Saturday, where he will address a public gathering.

The entire project is being developed on a PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model. Currently, only the first phase has been completed; with three more phases due.

New Delhi/Noida: The Noida International Airport in Jewar, is ready to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as it inaugurates its first phase today. Planned as a multi-modal transport hub, ensuring seamless connectivity across road, rail, Metro, and regional transport systems, the airport also features a multi-modal cargo hub designed to handle over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes of cargo annually, and can be expanded to 18 lakh metric tonnes.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X, "The developmental journey of the 'New Uttar Pradesh' within the 'New India' is poised to touch yet another golden pinnacle today." He added, "Today, the grand inauguration of the first phase of the Noida International Airport at Jewar is set to take place at the hands of our Honorable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi."

The CM also said the airport would serve as the runway for the state's development. "From here, the dreams of the youth will take flight, possibilities will be realised, and the future will soar to new heights. Special congratulations go to our farmer brethren who helped bring this epoch-making project to fruition; it is solely through your dedication that this development has been made possible," he said.

https://x.com/myogiadityanath/status/2037675614338245029?s=20

Following the inauguration, flights connecting to 12 major cities across India, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Kanpur, and Lucknow, will commence operations during this phase. In future, the number of such destinations is set to be expanded to 47. The most significant news for travelers is that bookings for commercial flights are also scheduled to open by mid-April.

The UP administration has established an impregnable security fortress, comprising 7,000 police personnel manning a security cordon, and 300 CCTV cameras, at the airport for the inauguration. Heavy vehicles have been prohibited from entering the Yamuna Expressway since 7 am today.

Jewar Airport: A 'Gateway' For Investors

Rakesh Kumar Singh, CEO of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), has clarified that this airport is poised to become a 'gateway' for investors from across the globe. He said it will evolve into a hub generating millions of jobs and attracting billions of dollars in investment in times to come. Not only will the Noida International Airport alleviate Delhi-NCR's burden, but will also prove to be a milestone in the economic development of western UP.

His view was echoed by several BJP supporters who spoke to IANS. A supporter from Bulandshahr said, “All the districts around the airport, including mine, are clearly witnessing development through the Jewar Airport. Whether it is warehouses, hotels, or industries, the development is giving enthusiasm to the youth. The youth who have come to thank the PM today, shows a new energy. In the coming days, our district is going to receive even more progress.”

Reflecting on the airport’s significance, another BJP supporter told IANS, “Earlier, before Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s government, we could not have even imagined an airport like this here. Akhilesh Yadav had plans to take it to Etawah, so thanks to CM Yogi and PM Modi, who is world-famous, we are thankful for this development.” (with agency inputs)