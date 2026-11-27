ETV Bharat / bharat

Concerns Raised In Plea On Unclaimed Financial Assets Substantially Addressed: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said principal concerns raised in a 2022 PIL related to bank deposits and investments have been substantially addressed by reforms the government and regulators introduced while it was pending.

Disposing of the PIL filed by journalist Sucheta Dalal, a bench of justices Vikram Nath and R Mahadevan lauded her for raising concerns regarding the substantial amounts of unclaimed money lying with banks and other financial institutions and the difficulties faced by depositors, nominees and legal heirs in identifying and recovering such amounts.

Referring to subsequent developments, the verdict said, "We are of the considered opinion that the principal concerns raised in the present writ petition have been substantially addressed through the measures undertaken by the respondents.

"We take on record the statements and assurances made in their respective affidavits and expect the concerned authorities to continue their efforts towards improving the accessibility, efficiency and transparency of the mechanisms for identifying and recovering unclaimed financial assets."

Writing a 26-page verdict for the bench, Justice Nath declined to order a single portal for all financial assets and permitted Dalal to approach the Social Justice Ministry on senior citizens' welfare funds.

"As regards the broader demand for a single portal covering all categories of financial assets, we are unable to accept that its absence warrants further intervention by this Court. Banking, securities, insurance and other financial sectors operate under distinct statutory and regulatory frameworks, with different requirements concerning ownership, verification and transmission," the verdict said.

While greater coordination between these mechanisms may be desirable, the establishment of a unified platform involves questions of regulatory policy, technical feasibility and administrative coordination, it said.

"In the absence of any demonstrated violation requiring judicial intervention, we do not consider it necessary or appropriate to mandate the adoption of one particular institutional arrangement, particularly when substantial sector-specific mechanisms have already been established," it said.

The plea had urged the court to direct the creation of a centralised database of unclaimed bank deposits, insurance proceeds and post-office deposits. Dalal also sought simpler claim procedures for nominees and legal heirs, who are often asked for succession certificates or probate even when entitlement is undisputed, and enforcement of RBI circulars on unclaimed deposits.

The petition highlighted the money piling up in the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund (DEAF), the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) and the Senior Citizens' Welfare Fund (SCWF). DEAF stood at about Rs 39,264 crore as of March 31, 2021, up from Rs 18,381 crore two years earlier.