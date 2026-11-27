Concerns Raised In Plea On Unclaimed Financial Assets Substantially Addressed: SC
The court declined to order a single portal for all financial assets and permitted Dalal to approach Social Justice Ministry on senior citizens' welfare funds.
By PTI
Published : November 27, 2026 at 8:07 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said principal concerns raised in a 2022 PIL related to bank deposits and investments have been substantially addressed by reforms the government and regulators introduced while it was pending.
Disposing of the PIL filed by journalist Sucheta Dalal, a bench of justices Vikram Nath and R Mahadevan lauded her for raising concerns regarding the substantial amounts of unclaimed money lying with banks and other financial institutions and the difficulties faced by depositors, nominees and legal heirs in identifying and recovering such amounts.
Referring to subsequent developments, the verdict said, "We are of the considered opinion that the principal concerns raised in the present writ petition have been substantially addressed through the measures undertaken by the respondents.
"We take on record the statements and assurances made in their respective affidavits and expect the concerned authorities to continue their efforts towards improving the accessibility, efficiency and transparency of the mechanisms for identifying and recovering unclaimed financial assets."
Writing a 26-page verdict for the bench, Justice Nath declined to order a single portal for all financial assets and permitted Dalal to approach the Social Justice Ministry on senior citizens' welfare funds.
"As regards the broader demand for a single portal covering all categories of financial assets, we are unable to accept that its absence warrants further intervention by this Court. Banking, securities, insurance and other financial sectors operate under distinct statutory and regulatory frameworks, with different requirements concerning ownership, verification and transmission," the verdict said.
While greater coordination between these mechanisms may be desirable, the establishment of a unified platform involves questions of regulatory policy, technical feasibility and administrative coordination, it said.
"In the absence of any demonstrated violation requiring judicial intervention, we do not consider it necessary or appropriate to mandate the adoption of one particular institutional arrangement, particularly when substantial sector-specific mechanisms have already been established," it said.
The plea had urged the court to direct the creation of a centralised database of unclaimed bank deposits, insurance proceeds and post-office deposits. Dalal also sought simpler claim procedures for nominees and legal heirs, who are often asked for succession certificates or probate even when entitlement is undisputed, and enforcement of RBI circulars on unclaimed deposits.
The petition highlighted the money piling up in the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund (DEAF), the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) and the Senior Citizens' Welfare Fund (SCWF). DEAF stood at about Rs 39,264 crore as of March 31, 2021, up from Rs 18,381 crore two years earlier.
IEPF held about Rs 4,100 crore by March 2020. The bench took note of affidavits from the Centre (Department of Financial Services and Ministry of Corporate Affairs), the RBI and SEBI and recorded that RBI has launched UDGAM portal which lets users search for unclaimed deposits across banks. The portal now covers 30 banks, accounting for about 90 per cent of DEAF's unclaimed deposits by value, it said.
About 20 lakh users have registered and nearly 44 lakh searches have been made, it noted. "Insofar as unclaimed bank deposits are concerned, RBI has already established UDGAM, which provides a centralised search facility across participating banks. As stated in its affidavit …, the participating banks accounted for approximately ninety per cent of the unclaimed deposits lying with DEAF in terms of value at the relevant time," it said.
Although the facility does not cover every bank, it substantially addresses the demand for a common searchable database, it said. "The fact that claims continue to be settled by the respective banks does not render the mechanism inadequate, since the concerned banks remain responsible for verifying entitlement and effecting repayment in accordance with law. We therefore find no justification for directing the establishment of another centralised mechanism for this purpose," it said.
On the Senior Citizens' Welfare Fund, the court noted that it is administered by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, which Dalal had not made a party. It issued no directions on the fund but allowed her to approach the Ministry. If she is dissatisfied with the response, she may move the court separately, it said.
The bench also appreciated the efforts undertaken by the petitioner in raising and pursuing an issue of considerable public importance. "The present proceedings were instituted not for securing any personal benefit, but with the object of protecting the financial interests of countless depositors, investors, and their lawful claimants," it said.
The bench said the petitioner has consistently drawn attention to the difficulties faced by ordinary citizens in identifying and recovering their unclaimed financial assets.
On November 17, the Centre told the apex court that it had adopted a transparent mechanism for disbursal of unclaimed funds with the banks, post offices, mutual funds and insurance to legal heirs of deceased persons, and over three lakh claims had been processed till March.
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