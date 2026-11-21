ETV Bharat / bharat

Concerns Of People Of Siang Valley Over Dam Project To Be Addressed Through Dialogue: Shah

Itanagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday assured the people of Siang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh that their concerns regarding the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) would be addressed through dialogue. He asserted that the region's culture, traditions and religious beliefs would not be compromised while taking the project forward.

Addressing law enforcers at the Police Training Centre (PTC) at Banderdewa, near here, Shah said he was aware of the sentiments and apprehensions of the people of the Siang region, and he had come to Arunachal Pradesh to address their concerns directly.

"I want to assure my brothers and sisters from Siang that we will find a way forward through positive dialogue... You need not worry about it," he said. The Union home minister said he has learnt about people's concerns from the media and acknowledged that many of the issues raised by them were significant.

On the development potential of Arunachal Pradesh, the country's energy security and the state's economic and security interests, Shah said the government was conscious of the need to balance these considerations with the aspirations of local communities.

"The government and I have the same respect you have for the local culture. We will move forward without compromising the traditions, culture and religion of this place," he said.

Describing SUMP as a project of national importance, Shah said it was crucial for Arunachal Pradesh's development, the country's energy security, the state's revenue generation and its strategic interests.

Shah also assured that the government would provide "one of the country's most attractive" rehabilitation and resettlement packages for people affected by the proposed project. He appealed to residents and organisations opposing the project to engage in discussions with the state government, which could facilitate further dialogue with the Union Home Ministry.

The minister said constructive engagement was essential to find a way forward that would safeguard local interests while addressing the development needs of Arunachal Pradesh and the aspirations of its youth.

He said the government would take the people into confidence while moving forward on the issue and reiterated that a positive dialogue would be the way to resolve the concerns surrounding the project.