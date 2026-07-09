Bhaniawala-Rishikesh Road Widening Through Forested Area Threatens Thousands Of Trees; Concerned Citizens Raise Objections
Those opposing the project say that the move will cause immense environmental damage, saying improved road connectivity will only exacerbate traffic congestion in Uttarakhand.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST
Dehradun: Once again, thousands of trees are facing the axe on the altar of ‘development’, as the authorities plan to widen the road from Bhaniawala to Rishikesh that passes through an ecologically sensitive elephant corridor.
Several concerned citizens and social activists are opposing the project being executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). This 20 km long stretch will be widened using a hybrid annuity model at an estimated cost of Rs 743 crore. It is being claimed that the road expansion will not only ease the journey from Dehradun to Jolly Grant Airport, but also save time for those travelling to Rishikesh.
The existing two-lane road through the forest area currently carries on average 18,456 vehicles daily, including 15,088 passenger car units (PCUs). Traffic pressure on this highway is expected to increase in the coming days. This has led to the government emphasising the need for widening the road. Moreover, the present road passes through dense forest areas and has several sharp curves. In addition, the constant movement of buses, trucks, and other heavy commercial vehicles creates traffic jams and raises the risk of road accidents. It is being claimed that widening this section is crucial for the benefit of both tourists and locals.
On the issue of the 3,000 trees facing the axe, the NHAI has stated that it has designed the project in such a way that it will have minimal environmental impact. For example, the right of way for national highways is 60 metres, but in forest areas, it has been reduced to only 23 metres. This will significantly reduce tree cutting without compromising highway safety standards. Additionally, based on scientific assessments conducted by the Forest Research Institute (FRI), 754 trees have been identified for transplantation during the monsoon.
The project passes through ecologically sensitive areas such as the Barkot, Rishikesh and Thano forest ranges where the NHAI claims to have placed special emphasis on wildlife conservation on the lines of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor.
Based on technical consultations by the Uttarakhand Forest Department, WWF India and Wildlife Institute of India (WII) at Dehradun, the project includes a major bridge-cum-elephant underpass, four dedicated elephant underpasses, green guide hedges, sound barriers, anti-glare screens, wildlife warning signs and speed-calming measures, along with designated ‘no horn’ zones designed to ensure natural wildlife movement and reduce the potential for man animal conflict.
Forest Department data says that 29 animals have died in road accidents on this two-lane road in the Rishikesh and Barkot forest ranges over the last five years. Therefore, special elephant underpasses, including a 3.5 km elevated road, are being developed along the proposed highway to ensure safe movement of elephants.
Forest Department officials say the project has been initiated after obtaining all necessary legal permits. The state government has granted the necessary work permits for tree felling and replanting, subject to prescribed environmental safeguards and statutory conditions. Currently, tree felling is underway near Saat Mod between Bhaniawala and Rishikesh.
“The area where 500 trees are currently being felled is a flyover site. Departmental officials have obtained permission to cut all these trees,” said S S Bisht, Forest Scaler with the Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation.
The authorities list the benefits of the road widening, saying it will improve connectivity between Dehradun-Jolly Grant Airport and Rishikesh, save time of Char Dham pilgrims, tourists and locals, do away with traffic jams and prevent accidents involving wildlife.
However, locals and activists are questioning the development model being imposed on the state. Ashish Singh, a local, said this kind of development is leading to destruction. “Improved road connectivity will only exacerbate problems. This will increase traffic congestion in the state, leading to more pollution. These roads are also elephant corridors,” he pointed out.
Dev Singh Chauhan argued that while development is essential, it should not damage the environment and create problems for future generations. “We should learn from the plight of major cities like Delhi. A key question is whether felling trees to save time is a beneficial move?” he asked.
Many social groups and concerned citizens are protesting the execution of the project while seeking its reconsideration and cancellation. “Tree felling is taking place at a time when the matter is subjudice. While disposing of a public interest litigation (PIL) this year, the Uttarakhand High Court clarified that the issues related to the elephant corridor and tree felling are already pending before the Supreme Court,” said social worker Himanshu Arora, adding that in certain cases the Supreme Court has applied the precautionary principle and placed special emphasis on the protection of forest land and elephant corridors. He questioned whether the current tree felling is in keeping with the spirit of these judicial directives.
“This year, the Harela festival will be celebrated as Black Harela to raise public awareness about the large-scale cutting of trees and forests in Uttarakhand,” he disclosed.
Prominent social activist Anoop Nautiyal has underlined that the damage being caused to the forests of Uttarakhand by unbridled tourism and traffic is having many adverse effects and the cases of man animal conflict are continuously on the rise.
“In 2026, 36 people died in man-animal conflicts. According to data obtained under Right to Information (RTI), 46,203 hectares of forest land have been lost to development since the state's formation. This means more than 250 acres of forest land is being lost daily. Dehradun district has the highest forest clearance in the state where 47 per cent of forest land has been transferred for development projects,” he disclosed.
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