ETV Bharat / bharat

Bhaniawala-Rishikesh Road Widening Through Forested Area Threatens Thousands Of Trees; Concerned Citizens Raise Objections

Dehradun: Once again, thousands of trees are facing the axe on the altar of ‘development’, as the authorities plan to widen the road from Bhaniawala to Rishikesh that passes through an ecologically sensitive elephant corridor.

Several concerned citizens and social activists are opposing the project being executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). This 20 km long stretch will be widened using a hybrid annuity model at an estimated cost of Rs 743 crore. It is being claimed that the road expansion will not only ease the journey from Dehradun to Jolly Grant Airport, but also save time for those travelling to Rishikesh.

The existing two-lane road through the forest area currently carries on average 18,456 vehicles daily, including 15,088 passenger car units (PCUs). Traffic pressure on this highway is expected to increase in the coming days. This has led to the government emphasising the need for widening the road. Moreover, the present road passes through dense forest areas and has several sharp curves. In addition, the constant movement of buses, trucks, and other heavy commercial vehicles creates traffic jams and raises the risk of road accidents. It is being claimed that widening this section is crucial for the benefit of both tourists and locals.

On the issue of the 3,000 trees facing the axe, the NHAI has stated that it has designed the project in such a way that it will have minimal environmental impact. For example, the right of way for national highways is 60 metres, but in forest areas, it has been reduced to only 23 metres. This will significantly reduce tree cutting without compromising highway safety standards. Additionally, based on scientific assessments conducted by the Forest Research Institute (FRI), 754 trees have been identified for transplantation during the monsoon.

The project passes through ecologically sensitive areas such as the Barkot, Rishikesh and Thano forest ranges where the NHAI claims to have placed special emphasis on wildlife conservation on the lines of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor.

Based on technical consultations by the Uttarakhand Forest Department, WWF India and Wildlife Institute of India (WII) at Dehradun, the project includes a major bridge-cum-elephant underpass, four dedicated elephant underpasses, green guide hedges, sound barriers, anti-glare screens, wildlife warning signs and speed-calming measures, along with designated ‘no horn’ zones designed to ensure natural wildlife movement and reduce the potential for man animal conflict.

Forest Department data says that 29 animals have died in road accidents on this two-lane road in the Rishikesh and Barkot forest ranges over the last five years. Therefore, special elephant underpasses, including a 3.5 km elevated road, are being developed along the proposed highway to ensure safe movement of elephants.

Forest Department officials say the project has been initiated after obtaining all necessary legal permits. The state government has granted the necessary work permits for tree felling and replanting, subject to prescribed environmental safeguards and statutory conditions. Currently, tree felling is underway near Saat Mod between Bhaniawala and Rishikesh.