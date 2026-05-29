ETV Bharat / bharat

Concern As Death Of Two More Lions In Gujarat's Gir Takes Toll To 11 In A Month

Two lion cubs die in Gir, May toll reaches 11 ( ETV Bharat )

Amreli: The rising incidents of deaths of lions in the Gir East and Gir West Forest Divisions of Amreli district have sparked concern among wildlife enthusiasts and the local residents here. Two lion cubs undergoing treatment at the Jasdhar Animal Care Center died today, taking the toll of the animals in Gir during May 2026 to 11, which has sparked a widespread concern here. Initially, there was suspicion that the lions were suffering from tick-borne Babesia infection, however, the cause is now believed also to be also on account of Canine Distemper Virus (CDV). Bhavani Pati, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), has confirmed the deaths. Gujarat's Forest Minister, Arjun Modhwadia, said that to prevent the spread of the epidemic among the lions, the Forest Department has undertaken vaccination drives, health check-ups, and specialised treatment on a "war footing" basis.