Concern As Death Of Two More Lions In Gujarat's Gir Takes Toll To 11 In A Month
Two lion cubs undergoing treatment at the Jasdhar Animal Care Centre died today, taking the toll in Gir to 11 for May 2026.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Amreli: The rising incidents of deaths of lions in the Gir East and Gir West Forest Divisions of Amreli district have sparked concern among wildlife enthusiasts and the local residents here.
Two lion cubs undergoing treatment at the Jasdhar Animal Care Center died today, taking the toll of the animals in Gir during May 2026 to 11, which has sparked a widespread concern here.
Initially, there was suspicion that the lions were suffering from tick-borne Babesia infection, however, the cause is now believed also to be also on account of Canine Distemper Virus (CDV). Bhavani Pati, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), has confirmed the deaths.
Gujarat's Forest Minister, Arjun Modhwadia, said that to prevent the spread of the epidemic among the lions, the Forest Department has undertaken vaccination drives, health check-ups, and specialised treatment on a "war footing" basis.
"Under the supervision of experts, more than 350 lions have been successfully de-ticked, while those exhibiting suspicious symptoms have been isolated and their health is being monitored continuously. The state government and the Forest Department are working with complete dedication to ensure the conservation and health protection of the Asiatic lions, which are the pride of Gujarat," he said.
Earlier, a high-level meeting was chaired by the chief minister Bhupendra Patel on the issue, following which a special team from the Gandhinagar Forest Department arrived in Gir, and an investigation has been launched in the border areas of Gir East and Gir West. The Forest Department has been put on high alert following the deaths. Officials said that PCCF Bhavani has arrived in the Gir region from Gandhinagar to assess the situation by visiting various animal care and treatment centers.
The Forest Department has sent samples from the dead lions to a laboratory in Gandhinagar, and the test reports are expected to become available this evening. After the reports, the precise cause of the deaths will become clear, officials said.
Currently, a special surveillance operation has been initiated to keep a close watch on lions across various zones of Gir East and Gir West, while a close monitoring of the animals undergoing treatment at the animal care center is also being ensured.
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