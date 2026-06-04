ETV Bharat / bharat

Concern Expressed At Parliamentary Panel Meeting Over Rupee, Sluggish Private Investment

New Delhi: Members expressed concern at a parliamentary standing committee meeting on Thursday over the falling value of the rupee and sluggish private investment in the country, even as the government said that, despite challenges, India's economy was emerging stronger.

At a meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on finance, headed by BJP leader Bhartruhari Mahtab, Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur and Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran made a presentation about the economic situation of the country, and discussions took place on the evolving dynamics.

"Issues such as rising prices, inflation, the conflict in West Asia, and China's recent stringent laws aimed at protecting its industries were deliberated upon. While there are still certain headwinds, I would say that despite these serious challenges, India's economy is emerging in a stronger position," committee chairman Mahtab told reporters after the meeting.

He said there are several encouraging indicators as household savings have increased compared to last year, and investment is also rising.

"However, the challenge is that while the government investment and capital expenditure are increasing, private investment has not been picking up at the same pace. This is an issue that we need to address," he said. Mahtab said the committee decided to meet again in the third week of the month.

"We will also prepare a report that will not only describe the challenges we face but will also provide recommendations on what the government should consider to address them,” he said.

Asked whether the issue of the falling value of the rupee figured in the meeting, Mahtab said the MPs discussed the issue. "Falling rupee is also a matter of concern. The RBI is taking steps to control it," he said.