'Compromised PM Forced To Sell India's Interest': Rahul Gandhi After US Court Dismisses Adani Case
A US judge on Monday dismissed criminal fraud charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani after the Justice Department abandoned the prosecution.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 10:31 AM IST
New Delhi: A day after a US federal judge permanently dismissed criminal charges against Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took an indirect dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying "a compromised PM was forced to sell India's interest".
In a post on X, Gandhi shared a screenshot of a media report about the US court approving the Justice Department' request to dismiss the charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani, and alleged that there is "much more to this than meets the eye".
There is much more to this than meets the eye.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 12, 2026
A compromised PM was forced to sell India’s interest. India is paying a huge price. pic.twitter.com/rWt37dYxwx
"A compromised PM was forced to sell India's interest. India is paying a huge price," the post read.
US Court Dismisses Adani Charges
On Monday, US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis of the Eastern District of New York approved the US Justice Department's request to permanently dismiss criminal charges against Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani.
The order ends a major legal challenge that had been troubling the Adani Group for nearly two years.
Welcoming the decision, Gautam Adani said he accepts it with "humility and deep respect" for the judicial process. "Throughout this challenging period, our faith in truth, fairness and the rule of law remained unwavering. My deepest gratitude to those who never lost faith in us, in the system and in India's capacity for justice. We will continue doing what matters: building for our nation, creating value that outlasts us and serving a purpose larger than ourselves. That is our commitment," he said in a post on X.
I welcome the US court’s decision with humility and deep respect for the judicial process.— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) August 10, 2026
Throughout this challenging period, our faith in truth, fairness and the rule of law remained unwavering.
My deepest gratitude to those who never lost faith in us, in the system and in…
In a 47-page order issued on August 10, Garaufis granted the Justice Department's Rule 48(a) motion to dismiss Counts Two, Three and Four of the indictment against Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and former Adani Green Energy CEO Vneet Jaain.
The counts related to securities-fraud conspiracy, wire-fraud conspiracy and securities fraud. The dismissals were with prejudice, meaning the charges cannot be filed again, reported PTI.
Two Counts Still Pending
Garaufis reserved judgment on Count One, which alleges violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and Count Five, which alleges conspiracy to obstruct justice.
Both counts involve five non-appearing, India-based co-defendants — Ranjit Gupta, Cyril Cabanes, Saurabh Agarwal, Deepak Malhotra and Rupesh Agarwal.
The Justice Department has until August 31 to meet the court’s requirements, while lawyers for the non-appearing defendants must confirm their clients’ consent by the same date.
The judge stressed that the dismissal was an exercise of prosecutorial discretion and was not a verdict on the allegations.
"No one should mistake" the ruling for the court's agreement with the government's decision or an opinion on the merits, Garaufis wrote.
Meanwhile, the Adani Group has consistently denied the allegations and said it acted in accordance with applicable law.
Why Did US Justice Department Seek Dismissal?
In May, the US Justice Department asked for the charges to be dismissed after an extensive review. It cited jurisdictional and evidentiary challenges, the predominantly Indian nature of the alleged conduct, scrutiny of the matter by Indian authorities and the absence of identified investor losses.
The department also said pursuing the case no longer aligned with its priorities. It argued that the case, which was unsealed during the closing weeks of the Biden administration, had little realistic prospect of reaching trial and appeared to have been a politically motivated "name and shame" exercise.
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