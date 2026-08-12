ETV Bharat / bharat

'Compromised PM Forced To Sell India's Interest': Rahul Gandhi After US Court Dismisses Adani Case

New Delhi: A day after a US federal judge permanently dismissed criminal charges against Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took an indirect dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying "a compromised PM was forced to sell India's interest".

In a post on X, Gandhi shared a screenshot of a media report about the US court approving the Justice Department' request to dismiss the charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani, and alleged that there is "much more to this than meets the eye".

"A compromised PM was forced to sell India's interest. India is paying a huge price," the post read.

US Court Dismisses Adani Charges

On Monday, US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis of the Eastern District of New York approved the US Justice Department's request to permanently dismiss criminal charges against Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani.

The order ends a major legal challenge that had been troubling the Adani Group for nearly two years.

Welcoming the decision, Gautam Adani said he accepts it with "humility and deep respect" for the judicial process. "Throughout this challenging period, our faith in truth, fairness and the rule of law remained unwavering. My deepest gratitude to those who never lost faith in us, in the system and in India's capacity for justice. We will continue doing what matters: building for our nation, creating value that outlasts us and serving a purpose larger than ourselves. That is our commitment," he said in a post on X.

In a 47-page order issued on August 10, Garaufis granted the Justice Department's Rule 48(a) motion to dismiss Counts Two, Three and Four of the indictment against Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and former Adani Green Energy CEO Vneet Jaain.